Men's 100m T47 Final Live Updates:, Commonwealth Games 2026: Gold And Silver Medals For India As Dilip And Basil Shine

Follow Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit live at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the Indian athletes compete in the men's 100m T47 final (medal event). Check start time, medal prospects, and updates

Welcome to live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2026. India's sprinting contingent features a thrilling intra-national rivalry on the grand stage as Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit line up side-by-side for the men's 100m T47 final. Basil arrives with supreme confidence after capturing gold at the Indian Open Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru, where he edged out Gavit in a breathtaking finish with a blistering time of 10.63 seconds to Gavit's equally impressive 10.64 seconds. While Gavit brings invaluable global experience from the Paralympic Games and his Asian Para Games gold-medaling pedigree, Basil is making a remarkable splash on his debut international assignment. With both explosive sprinters capable of clocking elite times under pressure, this high-stakes showdown promises a fiercely contested race where milliseconds will decide the podium.

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30 Jul 2026, 01:51:21 am IST Men's 100m T47 Final Commonwealth Games 2026: A Historical Moment This stunning 1-2 finish marks a watershed moment in Indian para-athletics history, etching Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil M into the record books as they sweep the podium on the grand Commonwealth Games stage. Dilip's historic gold was secured with a blistering Games Record time of 10.71 seconds, a milestone achieved by exploding off the blocks and maintaining a relentless lead to rewrite the competition's record books. By turning the sprint track into a showcase of absolute dominance—capped by that new standard—the duo has not only elevated India's standing in international short-distance para-sports but has also delivered a powerful statement of intent for the nation's rising sprinting pedigree on the global map.

30 Jul 2026, 01:49:12 am IST Men's 100m T47 Final Commonwealth Games 2026: What A Race! Dilip Mahadu Gavit explodes off the starting blocks with a blistering reaction and seizes command of the race early, maintaining a relentless lead throughout the sprint. While fellow Indian compatriot Mohammed Basil M starts more calculatively before unleashing a powerful late acceleration—a strategy mirrored by England's hard-charging Kevin Santos—Dilip manages his cushion brilliantly to hold on for the gold medal. Basil caps off the stunning 1-2 Indian finish by clinching silver in a tense, gripping photo finish just ahead of Santos.

30 Jul 2026, 01:46:09 am IST Men's 100m T47 Final Commonwealth Games 2026: Gold And Silver For India Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil M deliver a breathtaking 1-2 finish for India in the T47 100m final at the Commonwealth Games, with Gavit surging over the final 30 meters to secure the gold medal in a Games Record time of 10.71s, while Basil storms home in 10.83s to claim a brilliant silver ahead of England's Kevin Santos (10.85s) in a sensational performance. Gold: Dilip Mahadu Gavit (IND) — GR (10.71s) Silver: Mohammed Basil M (IND) (10.83s) Bronze: Kevin Santos (ENG) (10.85s)

30 Jul 2026, 01:42:30 am IST Men's 100m T47 Final Commonwealth Games 2026: Race Starts! The tension on the track is palpable as all athletes are now on their marks, locked in and coiled for the starting signal as the race is about to get underway.

30 Jul 2026, 01:41:43 am IST Men's 100m T47 Final Commonwealth Games 2026: Athletes On Mark Mohammed Basil M enters top-flight competition in scintillating form, highlighted by his gold-medal performance at the Indian Open Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru, where he clocked an Asian Record and personal best of 10.63 seconds in the T46-47 category, complementing previous triumphs at the Paris Grand Prix, Khelo India Para Games, and National Championships. Meanwhile, fellow Maharashtrian compatriot Dilip Mahadu Gavit anchors his reputation as a premier track star with standout global achievements, notably capturing gold in the Men's 400m T47 event at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games—marking India's historic 100th medal—before securing an eighth-place finish as a finalist at the Paris Paralympic Games.

30 Jul 2026, 01:24:59 am IST Men's 100m T47 Final Commonwealth Games 2026: First World Record Of This Edition Nigeria's Goodness Nwachukwu delivers a breathtaking moment of track and field history in the Women's Discus F42-44/F61-64 final, securing the gold medal before shattering the world record with a colossal victory throw of 39.66m accompanied by a triumphant roar. This sensational performance delivers the first world record of the Games, while Wales celebrates a stellar double-podium finish as Funmi Oduwaiye and Bree Cronin claim silver and bronze respectively to join the Nigerian star. Gold: Goodness Nwachukwu (NGR) — WR Silver: Funmi Oduwaiye (WAL) Bronze: Bree Cronin (WAL)