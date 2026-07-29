Men's Long Jump Final Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Sreeshankar Fouls In Third Attempt

Follow Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan live at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as the Indian athletes compete in the men's long jump final (medal event). Check start time, medal prospects, and updates

Welcome to the live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2026. India’s hopes in the men’s long jump final rest firmly on the shoulders of Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan as they prepare to battle for the podium. Sreeshankar booked his ticket to the showdown in style, clearing the 8.00m automatic qualification mark with an impressive 8.01m leap on his very first attempt in Group A. Having bounced back resiliently from a career-threatening injury, the seasoned campaigner is heavily favored to upgrade his previous silver medal. Meanwhile, compatriot Lokesh Satyanathan secured his place among the top 12 finalists with a steady 7.77m effort in Group B. With both Indians successfully navigating tricky qualification conditions, tonight's final promises an electric contest as Sreeshankar and Satyanathan look to launch themselves into medal glory.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jul 2026, 12:21:18 am IST Men's Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Lokesh Doesn't Better Last Jump Lokesh Satyanathan is unable to climb into the podium places during the second round, experiencing a stutter at the takeoff board that restricts his effort to 7.70m. With no improvement on his opening 7.97m mark, the young Indian jumper will look to iron out his approach and bounce back in the upcoming rounds.

30 Jul 2026, 12:20:36 am IST Men's Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Sreeshankar Flies To Lead Tajay Gayle suffers a bizarre hiccup in the second round, registering an uncharacteristic 6.08m that temporarily halts his momentum. Stephen Mackenzie follows with a 7.92m effort, which is enough to edge him ahead of Gayle on countback. Seizing the opportunity, Sreeshankar delivers a brilliant second jump of 8.09m to soar past the competition and capture the lead in style.

30 Jul 2026, 12:12:00 am IST Men's Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Standings After First Jump Following the opening round of the long jump final, Tajay Gayle and Stephen Mackenzie set the early pace at the top of the leaderboard with matching leaps of 8.08m. India's Sreeshankar closely follows in third place with a solid 8.03m attempt, while compatriot Lokesh Satyanathan holds fourth position after opening his campaign with a strong 7.97m jump. Rounding out the top five is Kelsey Daniel, who sits in fifth with a mark of 7.90m.

30 Jul 2026, 12:11:45 am IST Men's Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Lokesh Off To Solid Start As Well Lokesh Satyanathan opens his campaign with a strong 7.97m leap, placing him fourth overall after the opening round. Combined with Sreeshankar's solid 8.03m start, it is a very encouraging and competitive beginning for both Indian contenders in a high-caliber field.

30 Jul 2026, 12:03:07 am IST Men's Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Strong First Jump From Sreeshankar Tajay Gayle immediately lays down a massive marker in the opening round, soaring to an impressive 8.08m—the exact distance that won gold at the previous Commonwealth Games. Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie matches the standard right after with an 8.08m leap of his own, setting the stage for a fiercely contested final. Sreeshankar responds with a composed and solid 8.03m on his opening attempt, safely putting points on the board right out of the gate.

29 Jul 2026, 11:59:50 pm IST Men's Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Underway This is an intriguing showdown for India as Sreeshankar Murali heads into the field with the second-best personal best (8.41m) and the top season's best (8.38m) in the entire lineup, trailing only former World Champion Tajay Gayle, who arrives in strong form after a recent 8.37m leap. Compatriot Lokesh Satyanathan adds immense firepower, boasting a joint fifth-best PB and joint fourth-best SB of 8.21m. All the elements point to cracking viewing, particularly with the heavy rains that battered the venue yesterday staying at bay for now.

29 Jul 2026, 11:50:57 pm IST Men's Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Lokesh Satyanathan Readt For Action Lokesh Satyanathan enters the final carrying exceptional momentum, highlighted by a historic breakthrough on the international collegiate circuit. Earlier in the season, the 26-year-old made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to breach the eight-metre mark indoors, before capturing the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships title with a sensational national record leap of 8.21m. He seamlessly translated that stellar indoor form to the outdoor qualification rounds in Glasgow, securing his place among the top 12 finalists with a composed 7.77m effort on his opening attempt. Combining his newly minted record-breaking pedigree with sharp execution, Satyanathan stands in prime position to make a major impact in the medal round.

29 Jul 2026, 11:22:57 pm IST Men's Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games 2026: Eyes On Murali Sreeshankar Murali Sreeshankar heads into the final riding a wave of stellar technical form and supreme confidence. Displaying explosive power down the runway, the seasoned long jumper effortlessly cleared the 8.00m automatic qualification mark with an impressive 8.01m leap on his very first attempt in Group A. Having successfully bounced back from a career-threatening injury, his recent performances highlight an ability to deliver clutch jumps under pressure and execute his technique with pinpoint consistency. This combination of returning peak athleticism, mental resilience, and proven big-stage pedigree marks him as one of the premier medal contenders in the field.