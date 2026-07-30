Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India tackle a packed Day 8 schedule featuring heavyweight weightlifting medal bids and marquee athletic qualifiers
All eyes lock on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in the javelin qualifiers, alongside shot put, discus, and track finals
Tejaswin Shankar faces a fitness test for the decathlon
Excitement builds at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as the Indian contingent prepares for a jam-packed schedule on Day 8, featuring a blockbuster lineup of heavyweight medal showdowns, grueling athletic qualifiers, and intense finals.
Weightlifting action takes center stage early on the platform, with Martina Devi Maibam eyeing a podium finish in the women's 86+kg category, followed later by Lovepreet Singh competing in the men's 110+kg division.
On the track and field, Indian athletes will dive into action across multiple preliminary qualifiers and marquee finals, anchored by what is undoubtedly the crown jewel of the day's events: the men's javelin throw qualifiers.
All eyes will be locked on Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he steps onto the runway alongside fellow compatriots Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav, with the trio heavily favored to dominate and secure their tickets to the final.
Beyond the javelin runway, the excitement continues to build as Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Praveen Chithravel take flight in the men's triple jump qualifiers, looking to stamp their authority among the elite and set the stage for a stellar medal hunt for the contingent.
The athletics arena will witness a busy integrated schedule featuring throwing and track stars. Samardeep Singh Gill and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will kick off their campaign in the men's shot put final, while Nidhi Rani and Seema Kaliramna take to the circle for the women's discus throw final.
While the multi-event disciplines usually draw immense focus, the decathlon lineup faces uncertainty as Tejaswin Shankar deals with an injury. Having sustained a setback, he is currently unlikely to appear for his scheduled events—including the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, and 400m—leaving India's combined-events campaign waiting anxiously on his final fitness assessment.
As the day transitions into the late session, attention will lock onto endurance and speed events, with Parul Chaudhary headlining the grueling women's 5000m final, alongside the men's 200m semi-finals and track cycling finals featuring Lisha Das and the men's team sprint.
The lawn bowls greens will witness fierce tactical battles as Nayanmoni Saikia steps up to face Malaysia's Emma Saroji in a crucial women's singles match.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8: Indians In Action (All timings in IST)
Athletics & Field Events
2:40 PM – Men’s decathlon 100m – Tejaswin Shankar
2:55 PM – Men’s javelin throw qualifying round – Group A – Neeraj, Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav
3:20 PM – Men’s decathlon long jump – Tejaswin Shankar
4:55 PM – Men’s triple jump qualifying round – Group A – Selva Prabhu Thirumaran & Praveen Chithravel
5:10 PM – Men’s decathlon shot put – Tejaswin Shankar
11:00 PM – Men’s F42–44/65–64 – Discus medal ceremony
11:30 PM – Men’s shot put final – Samardeep Singh Gill & Tajinderpal Singh Toor
11:37 PM – Men’s 200m semi-final
11:38 PM – Men’s decathlon high jump – Tejaswin Shankar
1:10 AM – Women’s discus throw final – Nidhi Rani & Seema Kaliramna
1:30 AM – Men’s decathlon 400m – Tejaswin Shankar
1:48 AM – Women’s 5000m final – Parul Chaudhary
2:10 AM – Men’s shot put medal ceremony
(Tejaswin Shankar uncertain to participate)
Weightlifting
6:30 PM – Women’s 86+kg – Martina Devi Maibam (Medal ceremony at 8:37 PM)
11:00 PM – Men’s 110+kg – Lovepreet Singh
Lawn Bowls
8:55 PM – Women’s singles – Emma Saroji (MAS) vs Nayanmoni Saikia (IND)
Track Cycling Finals
9:44 PM – C4–C5 4000m individual pursuit finals – Lisha Das
10:50 PM – Men’s team sprint finals
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8: Live Streaming Details
Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland.
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.