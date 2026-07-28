Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Mwengo Mwale Preview: Commonwealth Games 2026 Men's 55kg Quarter-Final, Schedule & Where To Watch

Jadumani, however, enters the contest with momentum, confidence and the backing of impressive performances in Glasgow. The quarter-final is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, July 29, and is expected to be one of India's key boxing bouts on Day 6 of the Games. A victory would not only secure a place in the semi-finals but also ensure another medal for India's growing boxing contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.