Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Mwengo Mwale Preview: Commonwealth Games 2026 Men's 55kg Quarter-Final, Schedule & Where To Watch

Jadumani Mandengbam faces Zambia's Mwengo Mwale in the Commonwealth Games 2026 men's 55kg boxing quarter-final
The Indian enters the bout unbeaten, having secured back-to-back 5-0 victories in the opening rounds
A win will guarantee Jadumani at least a bronze medal and a place in the men's 55kg semi-finals
India's Jadumani Mandengbam will be aiming to move within touching distance of a Commonwealth Games medal when he takes on Zambia's Mwengo Mwale in the men's 55kg boxing quarter-final at the SEC Hall 5 in Glasgow.
The bout carries huge significance, as victory would guarantee the Manipuri boxer at least a bronze medal under Commonwealth Games boxing rules. Jadumani has been one of India's standout performers in the competition so far, entering the last eight on the back of two commanding unanimous-decision victories.
He first outclassed Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the opening round before producing another clinical display to defeat Pakistan's Sumama Rehman 5-0 in the Round of 16, extending his unbeaten run in the tournament.
Jadumani Riding Momentum After Dominant Wins
The Indian pugilist has looked increasingly confident with every outing in Glasgow, showcasing slick footwork, disciplined defence and sharp counter-punching. His emphatic victory over Sumama Rehman further strengthened his credentials as one of India's strongest medal prospects in the 55kg category.
Following the bout, Jadumani dedicated his win to the heroes of the Kargil War, underlining the emotional significance of his campaign. The 55kg category has also marked a remarkable turnaround in his career after he moved up from the 50kg division, a decision that was initially questioned but has since paid rich dividends.
Mwengo Mwale Presents Next Challenge
Standing between Jadumani and a guaranteed medal is Zambia's Mwengo Mwale, who advanced through the earlier rounds to set up the quarter-final clash. While the Zambian remains relatively unknown on the international circuit compared to the Indian, knockout boxing often leaves little room for error, making every round crucial.
Jadumani, however, enters the contest with momentum, confidence and the backing of impressive performances in Glasgow. The quarter-final is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, July 29, and is expected to be one of India's key boxing bouts on Day 6 of the Games. A victory would not only secure a place in the semi-finals but also ensure another medal for India's growing boxing contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Mwengo Mwale, Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6: Live Streaming Details
Who is the host for the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The XXIII Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Glasgow, Scotland.
What time does Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale start at the Commonwealth Games 2026?
Jadumani Singh's men's 55kg boxing quarter-final against Zambia's Mwengo Mwale is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, July 29, as part of Boxing Quarterfinals Session 2 at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.