CJP Rejects Supreme Court Conditions On FIRs, Warns Of Fresh Protests Over Unfulfilled Assurances

CJP rejects Supreme Court FIR directions, claiming they contradict Centre’s assurances during protest negotiations.
Party warns of fresh Delhi agitation if government fails to withdraw cases against protesters.
Supreme Court orders evidence preservation and considers probe into allegations of protest-related excesses.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has rejected the Supreme Court’s directions allowing police investigations into FIRs registered during recent student protests, calling the conditions unacceptable and claiming they contradict assurances given by the Centre during negotiations to end the agitation.
The Supreme Court had restrained authorities from taking coercive action against protesters who have no criminal antecedents and directed the release of detained students below 18 years of age, subject to the same condition. However, the court allowed the Delhi Police to continue its investigation into the FIRs already registered.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the party welcomed directions aimed at protecting students but maintained that the government must honour its commitments.
“If the Supreme Court is acting in the interest of the youth, we welcome such orders or judgments,” Das said. “We, on the other hand, have been active on the ground for a long time, and we have certain demands that must be met; that is the most important thing.”
FIR Withdrawal Remains Key Demand
The CJP warned of fresh protests in Delhi if the Centre failed to fulfil the commitments made during negotiations.
Das said withdrawal of FIRs filed against protesters was one of the key demands that led to the suspension of the nationwide strike.
“One of our key demands was that all FIRs registered against the protesters be withdrawn and that everyone who was detained be released. The government also needs to honour the commitments it made during the press conference,” he told ANI.
Highlighting the difference between the Supreme Court’s order and the Centre’s assurances, Das said the party’s understanding with the government was different.
“However, the Supreme Court has now stated that FIRs that were already registered will not be withdrawn. This is not what was discussed in our negotiations with the government. Our understanding with the government was different, and we expect it to fulfil the assurances it gave us,” he said.
He added that the party would be forced to restart protests if the government failed to keep its word.
“We announced that if the government fails to keep its word, we will be compelled to call for a major protest in Delhi once again,” Das added.
SC Seeks Probe Into Protest Violence
The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymala Bagchi and Justice V Mohana was hearing petitions concerning allegations of police excesses during the student demonstrations.
The bench examined claims of excessive force, including allegations of the use of pellet guns, electric batons and nail-studded lathis, which protesters claimed caused serious injuries.
The court indicated that it was considering setting up an independent task force to investigate allegations of excesses by both protesters and security personnel. The inquiry would also examine allegations of attacks on around 250 police officers during the demonstrations.
“Whosoever committed excesses, took law into their hands should be taken to task,” the bench observed.
As part of the interim directions, the court ordered authorities to preserve digital evidence, including CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera footage, wireless communication records and PCR logs linked to the protests.