Swati Maliwal Attacks Kejriwal Over Alleged 'Paper Leak' in Punjab, Calls CJP AAP's 'B team'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday attacked AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging six major paper leaks in Punjab in five years and questioning his "silence" on the issue.
She called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) the "B team" of the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming it has been created by Kejriwal's associates.
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Maliwal alleged that Punjab has witnessed six major paper leaks in the last five years.
"There have been six major paper leaks in Punjab over the last five years, and on top of that, allegations of cheating have surfaced in several examinations. Even on July 19, there was massive cheating in the pharmacy examination," she alleged.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied allegations of paper leak in Punjab.
On the CJP, Maliwal alleged that Kejriwal "got the Cockroach Janta Party formed, and then both go silent when questions are raised about accountability".
"CJP is his B team because it was created by his associates and with his money. The Aam Aadmi Party has run a massive paid PR campaign for the CJP on social media -- we all know this.
"On one hand, they do all this, and on the other hand, when it comes to their own accountability, they go silent and disappear. Neither the CJP nor Arvind Kejriwal speaks about the paper leak issue in Punjab; they simply run away from it," she alleged.
Maliwal further alleged that while Kejriwal asks people to protest on various issues, action is taken against students protesting over paper leaks in Punjab.
"Arvind Kejriwal makes videos every day saying that people should come out onto the streets and that Delhi and the country should become like Nepal.
"There were violent protests in Nepal. But when peaceful protesters -- young people in Punjab -- demonstrate against paper leaks, Arvind Kejriwal has them brutally lathi-charged," she alleged.
"Arvind Kejriwal, who has effectively made himself the 'super chief minister' of Punjab, remains silent on this issue," Maliwal said.
Targeting Bhagwant Mann, she alleged, "The chief minister of Punjab, who remains intoxicated throughout the day, is making irrelevant and incoherent statements." "This is completely wrong, and such double standards should not exist. Punjab's education minister should resign immediately. And seriously, Arvind Kejriwal ji -- bro, it's done," she added.