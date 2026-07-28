MNF Opposes FCRA Amendment Bill; Urges Mizoram MPs to Vote Against it in Parliament

Mizoram's main opposition party, the Mizo National Front, has strongly opposed the proposed amendments to the FCRA and urged MPs from the state to vote against it in Parliament, a senior party leader said.
MNF is an ally of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.
The contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session. It has now been listed for consideration and passing in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
There have been concerns in the Christian-majority state that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill in its current form is detrimental to minority institutions, especially Christians, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
Mizo National Front (MNF) vice president Lalchhandama Ralte said the party considers the proposed amendments a serious threat to churches, NGOs, educational institutions and charitable organisations that depend on foreign assistance.
"The MNF is firmly opposed to the FCRA Amendment Bill. We expect the state's MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to strongly oppose it and not simply abstain during the voting," he said.
Mizoram has one MP each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and both belong to the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Ralte, who is leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, said the proposed amendments to the law would make it significantly more difficult for organisations to receive foreign contributions, adversely affecting schools, orphanages and other institutions in Mizoram.
"As Christians, we strongly oppose these amendments because they will have a far-reaching impact on institutions serving the people," he said.
The senior MNF leader also alleged the proposed law would further centralise the regulation of foreign funds, while introducing stricter provisions relating to organisational assets.
He said the party had already made its opposition public and added that the MNF president Zoramthanga, who is currently in New Delhi, would also raise the issue with senior Central leaders.
Lalchhandama further pointed to efforts by the governments of Nagaland and Meghalaya, saying their chief ministers had already met senior leaders in New Delhi along with church representatives to voice their concerns over the proposed amendments.
Mizoram should adopt a similar approach, the leader said.
Officials said that the Mizoram government is planning to submit a memorandum to the Centre, highlighting its concern and changes to be made in the proposed amendment