CJP Protests: RAF Fired Multiple Munitions, Plastic Pellets on Police Direction

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired multiple non-lethal munitions, including two rounds of plastic pellets, under permission from a Delhi Police officer while controlling a mob near Jantar Mantar during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march by protesters on the NEET paper leak issue, officials said on Tuesday, citing official police records.
The incident was registered on July 22 at 1:24 PM in the general diary entry of the Parliament Street police station based on information from a Deputy Commandant-rank officer of the RAF. This officer stated that the blue dungaree-donning force was on duty in Zone 1 of the Jantar Mantar area, alongside a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officer of the Delhi Police, officials told PTI.
On the directions of the DCP, according to the officials quoting the police station record, RAF fired 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, two rounds from the anti-riot guns and two rounds of plastic pellets on July 20.
It was not known if RAF units fired more pellets at other protest sites.
The Delhi Police has said on record that the claims of use of pellets against "peaceful protesters" were completely "false and misleading".
The CRPF and the RAF have not commented on the specific question of firing pellet guns until now.
Officials said one round of plastic pellets contains four pieces, which differ from metal pellets that pierce the body. The plastic pellets do not cause much harm, the officials stated.
The use of force, especially pellets, against the protesters has become another major flashpoint with the Opposition targeting the government and demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.
There have been two-three reports of protesters suffering grievous pellet injuries in violence during this protest march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the NEET-UG question paper leak. Pradhan resigned on Saturday and the month-long CJP protest was called off.
Multiple police, RAF and CRPF personnel were also injured during these protests.
CRPF DG G P Singh has said that they are undertaking a probe into these protests.
"Now, since agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force Hq (headquarters)," Singh has said.
The DG also assured the personnel of his force, during an event held here to mark the 88th Raising Day of the CRPF on Monday, that he will take "complete responsibility" for any decision and action undertaken by the officers and jawans during "bona fide" discharge of their duties, officials said.