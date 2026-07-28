MEA Says Ending Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism Is Key To Better Ties

The MEA reiterated that Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism remains the biggest obstacle to improving ties with Islamabad
Responding to a question on Gen Z interactions, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said young Indians want terrorism originating from Pakistan to end
The remarks are consistent with India's broader position that meaningful engagement cannot resume until Pakistan takes credible action against cross-border terrorism
India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that people in India, including Gen Z, have been demanding an end to what it described as Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.
Speaking during the MEA briefing on July 28, 2026, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that terrorism linked to Pakistan had remained a concern for India for several decades.
“Pakistan has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism against India for several decades now. The people of India, including the Gen Z, have been demanding that the Pakistani state-sponsored cross-border terrorism must come to an end. We hope their counterparts are taking due note,” Jaiswal said.
The remarks were made in response to a question on discussions involving young people in India and Pakistan. The comment was carried in a briefing video posted by All India Radio (Akashvani News) on its official Facebook page.
Pakistan Context
The statement came amid continued diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan over issues including terrorism, security and bilateral relations.
India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and has maintained that security concerns must be addressed before normalisation of ties can progress.
Pakistan has rejected allegations of supporting terrorism and has maintained that it seeks peaceful resolution of disputes with India.
During an earlier MEA briefing last week, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s position that cross-border terrorism remained a central concern in its engagement with Pakistan.
The ministry also reiterated its position on the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that the agreement would remain in abeyance until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” ends support for cross-border terrorism.
Diplomatic Position
India has consistently raised the issue of terrorism at bilateral and multilateral forums, arguing that attacks originating from Pakistan-based groups have affected regional security.
New Delhi has maintained that any engagement with Islamabad must take place alongside action against terrorism.
The issue has remained a recurring point of disagreement between the two countries, with India calling for stronger action against groups accused of carrying out attacks, while Pakistan has denied such allegations.
Youth Debate
The reference to Gen Z came amid wider online conversations involving young people from both countries.
Social media platforms have increasingly become spaces where younger audiences discuss political developments, conflicts and diplomatic issues. However, individual online reactions do not necessarily represent wider public opinion or official positions.
The MEA’s remarks linked the discussion around youth voices with India’s longstanding position on cross-border terrorism.