UP Schoolchildren In Fatehpur Take To Streets Over Poor School Infrastructure

Students at Sarvodaya Inter College protested over poor infrastructure and basic facilities.
They alleged inadequate fans, dirty toilets, broken furniture and drinking water shortages.
Chandrashekhar Azad backed the students, while authorities gave written assurances.
A protest by schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district has caught th eye of the internet, with students demanding basic facilities and better infrastructure at their government school.
The demonstration was held at Sarvodaya Inter College in Kishanpur town, where hundreds of students gathered with posters, banners and photographs of BR Ambedkar. Videos circulating online show the children raising slogans against the school administration and highlighting a range of problems they said had remained unresolved for months.
Students Flag Poor Infrastructure, Extra Charges
The students alleged that classrooms lacked adequate fans and electricity, furniture was damaged or insufficient, toilets were unhygienic and clean drinking water was not available. According to media reports, they also accused the school of charging additional money for mark sheets and other documents, besides levying what they described as arbitrary admission fees.
One aspect of the protest that drew particular attention online was the students’ use of artificial intelligence tools to design some of their posters and placards, alongside more conventional protest material.
As the demonstration continued, police personnel reached the school. The administration subsequently gave the students a written assurance that their demands would be addressed, according to reports.
Chandrashekhar Azad Backs Students
Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad shared videos of the students on social media and praised them for demanding what he described as their educational and constitutional rights.
“Today, in Sarvodaya Inter College located in the town of Kishanpur in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of young children from 'Gen Alpha' took to the streets, holding pictures of the most revered Babasaheb in their hands, demanding education and dignified basic facilities,” Azad wrote.
He alleged that the students had raised their grievances with the school authorities several times but that no concrete steps had been taken to resolve them.
Azad said the protest reflected larger shortcomings in the education system while also demonstrating that the students were aware of their rights and willing to demand better learning conditions.