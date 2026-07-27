Siwan AK-47 Row: How Bihar's NEET Protest Turned Into A Political Flashpoint

Bihar constable suspended after alleged AK-47 use during Siwan student protest.
NEET paper leak protests spread across Bihar, leading to arrests and clashes.
Opposition challenged police action, with Supreme Court petition filed.
A Bihar Police constable has been suspended after a purported video showing him using an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Siwan district went viral on social media. The incident took place during demonstrations held as part of the Bihar Bandh called over the NEET paper leak controversy and police action against protesting students.
Siwan Superintendent of Police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha said the constable, who was posted with the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), was suspended with immediate effect after the video surfaced.
Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him. "No one was injured in the firing," the SP said, adding that an inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the circumstances under which the rifle was used.
"There were clear instructions to the police force not to open fire during the demonstration," Jha said.
What Happened During The Siwan Protest?
On July 25, members of Left-wing student organisations staged demonstrations in several districts of Bihar in support of the bandh called against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students.
The protests turned violent in several districts, including Patna, Saran, Siwan, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Purnia and Bhojpur. Mild protests were reported from Samastipur, Nawada, Nalanda, Madhubani and Sheikhpura.
In Patna, protesters allegedly pelted police personnel with stones and bricks at Dak Bungalow crossing, following which several students were detained.
In Siwan, police action during the protest came under scrutiny after the purported video showing the constable with an AK-47 rifle emerged. Police officials said an inquiry was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Action Taken By Police
The constable accused of using the AK-47 rifle has been suspended, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him.
Meanwhile, police action against those involved in the Bihar Bandh protests has continued. According to The New Indian Express, around 450 people have been arrested in connection with the shutdown, with further detentions expected.
Siwan police have intensified their crackdown over the violence reported during the bandh. Police have registered FIRs against around 2,500 unidentified individuals and arrested 102 people in connection with the violence, according to reports.
A large number of those arrested are students and young people. The arrested students and their families have questioned the police action, alleging that those responsible for violence escaped while students were targeted.
Why Were Students Protesting?
The Bihar Bandh was organised in solidarity with student protests held at Jantar Mantar and other locations over the NEET paper leak controversy.
The protesters demanded action over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and sought the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.
The shutdown was called by Left-wing student organisations, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), and saw demonstrations across several districts of Bihar.
Political Reactions
The incident has drawn sharp political reactions in Bihar, with opposition leaders accusing the state government of using excessive force against student protesters.
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav raised the issue and accused the police of opening fire on students during the Siwan protest. He also criticised Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the incident.
In a post on X, Yadav alleged that police had used an AK-47 against student protesters and questioned the use of force during demonstrations. He accused the government of failing to protect the rights of students participating in the protests.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also criticised the police action, alleging that students protesting across the country were facing repression.
In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that reports of AK-47 firing on protesting students in Bihar and arrests of hundreds of students showed a pattern of alleged excessive action against young protesters.
He also questioned the Centre’s earlier assurance that no cases would be registered against students involved in protests, alleging that students were instead facing attacks and legal action.
Gandhi said similar incidents had been reported in different states and demanded action against those responsible for alleged violence against students.
Legal Challenge Over Police Action
The issue has also reached the Supreme Court, with senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha approaching the court seeking the registration of FIRs over alleged excessive use of force by Bihar Police against student protesters.
The petition, filed through advocate-on-record Ujjwal Singh, was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, reported Live Law.
Advocate Fauzia Shakil told the bench that the petition included details of incidents, including the alleged firing in Bihar.
The matter is expected to be heard along with other petitions alleging excessive use of police force against students protesting over examination paper leaks.