Kerala Minister Rejects Reports of UDF Discussion on EVM Hacking Allegations

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday dismissed media reports that allegations of EVM hacking in Kasaragod during the recent Assembly polls were discussed at a district UDF meeting, even as Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan sought a comprehensive probe into it.
Speaking at a press conference here, Chennithala said the UDF district chairman had informed him that no such issue was discussed during the district committee meeting.
"There was no such discussion, according to the UDF district chairman. Someone may have said something, but no discussion on the issue took place there. It is not something that has come to my notice," the minister said.
When reporters pointed out that Congress Lok Sabha MP Rajmohan Unnithan had demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged EVM hacking claims, Chennithala said the matter would be probed if a formal complaint was received.
"If the MP gives a complaint, it will surely be investigated," he said.
Immediately afterwards, Unnithan, who was seated alongside Chennithala at the press conference, handed over a written complaint to the minister, seeking a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.
"In the presence of everyone, I am submitting this complaint to the Home Minister requesting a thorough probe," Unnithan said.
He said if the allegations of EVM hacking were found to be baseless, those who gave such information to the media should be punished. However, if the claims were found to be true, it would amount to an attempt to undermine democracy.
"Rahul Gandhi has fought against alleged EVM hacking at the national level. So such attempts can never be accepted," Unnithan said.
Receiving the complaint, Chennithala reiterated that the allegations would be investigated.
"Now that a complaint has been received, it will surely be investigated," he said.
Earlier, Unnithan had termed the reported allegations of EVM hacking in Kasaragod district in connection with the recent Assembly elections a "serious criminal offence".
He had said the issue could not be treated as an internal party matter and insisted that whoever was found guilty, irrespective of their position, should face action.
His remarks came against the backdrop of allegations against a Congress leader in Kasaragod district that he had collected money from some UDF candidates by claiming he possessed technology to thwart the BJP's alleged attempts to hack EVMs and ensure their victory in the Assembly elections.