Seattle Food Festival Shootout: 3 Dead, Police Hunt Second Gunman

A shootout between two suspects at the Bite of Seattle food festival left three people dead and four others injured, including a two-year-old boy.
Seattle police arrested one suspect at the Seattle Center campus and are actively searching for the second outstanding gunman.
Assistant Seattle Police Chief Tyrone Davis confirmed investigators believe the two suspects were shooting at each other during the incident.
A shootout at the Bite of Seattle food festival left three people dead and four others injured, including a 2-year-old boy. Police arrested one suspect and are searching for another.
The gunfire erupted around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Seattle Center campus beneath the Space Needle. The other injured victims were adults.
Investigators believe the two suspects were shooting at each other, according to AP. Assistant Seattle Police Chief Tyrone Davis said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police do not have a description of the outstanding suspect, and Davis could not say if any of the victims were involved in the confrontation.
Eyewitnesses Describe Panic
Chaos erupted instantly. Roberto Ramirez, a vendor at the event, heard firecracker-like sounds before people began yelling "shooter" and fleeing, AP reported. After the initial panic, new guests continued to arrive unaware of what had happened and police told them to leave, Ramirez said. Panicked vendors abandoned their food stands and fled, leaving equipment behind. Hours afterward, some milled outside the police tape, wondering when they would be allowed to return to collect their tents, food and cooking gear.
Faith Adia Hunter and her friends had just gotten food from a crepe vendor when gunfire broke out. She realised a shooter was near them. She and others found shelter in the nearby Seattle Children’s Museum. "We were right next to him when it started so we took off running," Hunter told AP. "So we took off running too into the building with the crowd."
Estan Wakonabo said he and his girlfriend were waiting in line at a photo booth. He turned to see a rush of people fleeing after being shoved from behind. "People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling," Wakonabo said. "Once I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’ that’s when I knew it was a shooter," he said. After he escorted his girlfriend to safety, he returned to the scene to take photos and saw multiple victims on the ground, Wakonabo said.
Investigation and Response
Police officers flooded the grounds. Dozens of security officers were on-site. Some witnessed a suspect firing before one surrendered and the other fled. Law enforcement searched the grounds to no avail. A large number of police and emergency crews responded and began evacuating the area.
Police are currently searching for the second gunman. "We’re still trying to figure this out," Davis said according to AP.
Grace Nuñez, spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department, confirmed the four injured victims are in stable condition. Two victims died at the scene, while a third died at a hospital.
The Bite of Seattle is an annual three-day festival that draws hundreds of food and retail vendors and performers. Founded in 1982, the event draws 350,000 attendees over "three days of food, drink, and community celebration," according to its website.