Seattle Food Festival Shootout: 3 Dead, Police Hunt Second Gunman

Estan Wakonabo said he and his girlfriend were waiting in line at a photo booth. He turned to see a rush of people fleeing after being shoved from behind. "People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling," Wakonabo said. "Once I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’ that’s when I knew it was a shooter," he said. After he escorted his girlfriend to safety, he returned to the scene to take photos and saw multiple victims on the ground, Wakonabo said.