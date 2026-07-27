Former South Korean President Yoon Handed Suspended Sentence Over Election Law Violation

A South Korean court has sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to a suspended jail term for violating the Public Official Election Act
The conviction adds to Yoon's legal challenges following his 2024 impeachment over his declaration of martial law
The ruling could have significant implications for Yoon's political future, with his legal team expected to consider an appeal
A South Korean court on Monday handed former President Yoon Suk Yeol a suspended jail sentence for violating the country's election law.
As per Reuters, the court found Yoon guilty of breaching the Public Official Election Act, which governs the conduct of elections and political activities in South Korea. The law prohibits public officials from engaging in activities that could unduly influence election outcomes or undermine the integrity of the electoral process.
Under the Public Official Election Act, violations can carry penalties including imprisonment, fines, or suspension of political rights. The law is designed to ensure fair and transparent elections and to prevent the misuse of official authority for political purposes.
Yoon, who served as president from 2022 until his impeachment in December 2024, was sentenced to a suspended jail term, meaning he will avoid immediate imprisonment provided he does not commit further offences during the suspension period. The specific conditions of the suspension were not immediately disclosed.
The former president was impeached in December 2024 over his declaration of martial law, which triggered a constitutional crisis and led to his removal from office. Yoon has faced multiple legal challenges since leaving office, including the election law violation and charges related to insurrection.
The election law case stemmed from allegations that Yoon had made improper statements or taken actions that violated the Public Official Election Act during his time in office. The court's ruling is likely to have significant implications for Yoon's political future, as a criminal conviction could bar him from holding public office in the future.
The court did not immediately provide a detailed explanation of its ruling. It is expected to release a full written judgment later. Yoon's legal team has indicated they will review the ruling before deciding on an appeal.
The sentencing comes amid ongoing political tensions in South Korea, with the country preparing for new elections following Yoon's impeachment. The ruling is likely to further polarise public opinion, with supporters of the former president viewing the case as politically motivated, while opponents see it as a necessary enforcement of the rule of law.