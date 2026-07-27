IndiGo's Mumbai-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Rajkot Airport

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Passengers safely disembarked the aircraft and were shifted to a designated area inside the airport terminal

File photo of an Indigo flight |
IndiGo's Mumbai-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Rajkot Airport Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • IndiGo flight IGO 1452 from Dubai to Mumbai was diverted to Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat on Monday.

  • The aircraft, carrying 194 passengers and crew members, landed safely at 3:27 pm after an emergency was declared.

  • The pilot initiated the emergency landing as a precautionary measure after detecting suspected smoke in the cargo hold.

A Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajkot International Airport on Monday, July 27.

After detecting smoke in the cargo hold, the pilot declared an emergency around 2:45 PM.

The pilot reportedly contacted the Rajkot Air Traffic Control to request an immediate diversion.

The aircraft carried 194 passengers and crew members. All of them were evacuated safely.

According to Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah, the aircraft landed at 3:27 PM and ground staff successfully evacuated all passengers, averting a major mishap.

Inspector KP Taretiya of the Airport Police Station said, "The pilot suspected smoke inside the aircraft and, as a precautionary measure, made an emergency landing at the Rajkot airport. The aircraft landed safely," as per PTI.

Technical Inspection Underway

Passengers safely disembarked the aircraft and were shifted to a designated area inside the airport terminal.

"The airline's technical team has reached the airport and is inspecting the aircraft. There was no fire in the aircraft," said Taretiya.

Related Content
FIR Registered Over Hoax Bomb Threat to Bengaluru-Ahmedabad IndiGo Flight - PTI; Representational Image
Jewar Villagers Who gave Land for Noida International Airport Board First Flight from Same Soil - | Photo: PTI
Noida Airport Begins Passenger Flights; First Flight From Lucknow - Representative Image
Maiden Test Flight of C295 made in India - Airbus Defence

Technicians began examining the plane to ascertain the exact cause of the smoke, police said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories