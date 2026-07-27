IndiGo's Mumbai-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Rajkot Airport

IndiGo flight IGO 1452 from Dubai to Mumbai was diverted to Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat on Monday.
The aircraft, carrying 194 passengers and crew members, landed safely at 3:27 pm after an emergency was declared.
The pilot initiated the emergency landing as a precautionary measure after detecting suspected smoke in the cargo hold.
A Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajkot International Airport on Monday, July 27.
After detecting smoke in the cargo hold, the pilot declared an emergency around 2:45 PM.
The pilot reportedly contacted the Rajkot Air Traffic Control to request an immediate diversion.
The aircraft carried 194 passengers and crew members. All of them were evacuated safely.
According to Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah, the aircraft landed at 3:27 PM and ground staff successfully evacuated all passengers, averting a major mishap.
Inspector KP Taretiya of the Airport Police Station said, "The pilot suspected smoke inside the aircraft and, as a precautionary measure, made an emergency landing at the Rajkot airport. The aircraft landed safely," as per PTI.
Technical Inspection Underway
Passengers safely disembarked the aircraft and were shifted to a designated area inside the airport terminal.
"The airline's technical team has reached the airport and is inspecting the aircraft. There was no fire in the aircraft," said Taretiya.
Technicians began examining the plane to ascertain the exact cause of the smoke, police said.
(With Agency Inputs)