‘Downright Deadly Against Students’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over AK-47 Controversy In Bihar

Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of using force and cases against protesting students.
He alleged a common pattern of police brutality across Delhi, Bihar and other states.
Priyanka Gandhi questioned reports of continued FIRs against students after government assurances.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of using force and criminal cases to silence students, alleging that the “entire system is downright deadly against students”, after a video of a cop allegedly using AK-47 against protesters in Bihar emerged.
Sharing a media report on the alleged police action in Bihar, Gandhi claimed that firearms had been used against protesting students and that several demonstrators were facing legal action.
“News is coming in that AK-47 bullets have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds of students have been arrested with FIRs being filed against them,” he said.
He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to honour assurances that students would not be prosecuted for taking part in the protests.
“Mr Modi, where did your promise go that no FIRs would be filed against students and they would be released? Instead, deadly attacks and brutality are being unleashed on them,” Gandhi said.
The Rae Bareli MP linked the Bihar incident with the alleged use of force during student protests in other parts of the country. Referring to the July 20 march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, during which protesters and police clashed, Gandhi alleged that authorities had adopted a similar approach across states.
“In Delhi, pellet guns were fired at students, and in Bihar, AK-47s. Whether it's Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi—the pattern is the same everywhere,” he said.
Gandhi further questioned the Centre’s commitment to reforming the examination system, accusing the government of attempting to contain public anger instead of addressing the causes of repeated examination-related controversies.
“I've said it before: this government is dishonest. Real reform is beyond their capability. They'll backtrack on their words and use every trick in the book to suppress students' voices,” he alleged.
Calling for accountability, the Congress leader demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to students and ensure that action was taken against those responsible for the alleged violence rather than against the protesters.
“Mr Modi, apologize to the country's students. And take action against those who attacked and crushed the students, not against the students themselves,” he said.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also questioned whether the government had followed through on its assurances to student demonstrators. Responding to the Congress’ demand for an apology from the Prime Minister and the Union home minister, she said reports of continued police cases against students required verification.
“I have heard that FIRs are still being filed against students in Bihar and Bengal. I have heard this, but it is not yet verified. So, what is the use then?” she said.
The police personnel in Bihar’s Siwan district was suspended for allegedly firing an AK-47 rifle during violence reported during the July 25 bandh.
Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Judicial Probe Into Siwan Firing
Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged firing in Siwan, arguing that the suspension of a constable did not settle the larger question of who authorised the use of firearms.
Speaking to ANI, Yadav asked the Bihar government to clarify whether the firing had been ordered by senior police officers, the state home minister or the Chief Minister.
“Taking action against a constable is a different matter. But on whose orders was the action taken? Was action taken against the Superintendent of Police? Was it the order of the Home Minister of Bihar, the Chief Minister? They should come and clarify, give a statement on whose orders this happened. And we demand a judicial inquiry into this,” Yadav told ANI.