Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Apologise To Students, Act On Bihar Protest Allegations

Rahul Gandhi demanded that PM Modi apologise to students and act against those accused of attacking protesters.
He alleged that force was used against students in Bihar and Delhi during protests over the NEET paper leak.
Gandhi accused the Centre of failing to honour its assurances to students and suppressing their protests.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (July 27, 2026) demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students protesting over the NEET paper leak and take action against those responsible for allegedly attacking them, alleging that the Centre was using force instead of addressing students' concerns.
The demand came amid allegations that AK-47 rifles were used during police action against protesters in Bihar and days after demonstrations over the NEET paper leak in Bihar and Delhi drew a strong police response. According to PTI, Gandhi accused the government of failing to honour its assurances to students and alleged that a pattern of suppressing protests was visible across States.
"The entire system is downright murderous against students. Reports are coming in that AK-47s have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds have been arrested and booked under FIRs," Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.
"Modi ji, what happened to your promise that no FIRs would be filed against students and that they would be released? Instead, they are being subjected to deadly attacks and brutality," he said.
"Pellet guns were used against students in Delhi, and AK-47s in Bihar. Whether it is Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi — the pattern is the same everywhere," he said.
"I have said it before: this government is dishonest. Reform is beyond its capability. It will renege on its promises and use every tactic to suppress the students' voices," Gandhi said.
He also called on the Prime Minister to apologise to the country's students and take action against those who attacked and brutalised them instead of proceeding against the protesters.
According to PTI, Left-wing student organisations held demonstrations across Bihar on Saturday (July 25) in support of a statewide bandh against the NEET paper leak and police action on protesting students. Some of the protests turned violent.
Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav alleged that police fired AK-47s at protesters during the protest in Siwan, PTI reported.
During the Cockroach Janta Party-led 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi on July 20 to protest against the NEET paper leak, police and security forces used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters, who largely included students. According to PTI, scores of protesters and police personnel were injured in the protest.
(With inputs from PTI)