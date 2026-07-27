'Gadkari Must Resign': E20 Janta Party Demands 100% Petrol Option At Pumps

A social media campaign calling itself the E20 Janta Party is demanding that fuel stations offer 100% petrol as an option alongside E20 (ethanol-blended) fuel.
The group has separately called for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's resignation over the E20 policy.
The campaign, styled after the meme-driven Cockroach Janta Party, has gained over 31,000 X followers within hours.
A social media campaign calling itself the E20 Janta Party is demanding that fuel stations offer 100% petrol as an option alongside E20 (20% ethanol-blended) fuel, alongside calls for Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to resign.
In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the E20 Janta Party said that it is a people-powered movement demanding transparency, accountability, and the right of every Indian to know how the E20 (20% Ethanol Blended Petrol) policy affects their vehicles, wallets, and consumer rights.
The group says it is not opposed to ethanol-blended fuel and isn't seeking subsidies, free fuel, or the withdrawal of E20 petrol. Instead, it wants motorists to have the choice of purchasing 100% petrol, clearer labelling of fuel blends, and independent studies on how different blends affect mileage, engine performance, emissions, and vehicle maintenance — with findings made public.
The Gadkari Resignation Call
In one of the initial posts on X, the group said that the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari should start packing his bags.
The group has repeated its resignation demand across several posts, including one stating simply: "NITIN GADKARI MUST RESIGN!" repeated five times alongside a photo of the minister speaking at an event.
The Ethanol-Blending Debate
The campaign comes amid growing public discussion around E20 petrol. Vehicle owners have raised concerns about fuel efficiency, compatibility with older vehicles, and maintenance requirements. While the government has pointed to broader goals behind ethanol blending, including cutting import dependence on crude oil, supporting farmers, and improving energy security.
The group has announced that the taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association will march to Parliament on August 4 to protest against the ethanol-blended petrol and the mandatory installation of costly GPS and panic button systems.
Echoes Of The Cockroach Janta Party
The E20 Janta Party's meme-driven communication style closely mirrors that of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which emerged earlier this year using social media humour to mobilise attention around the NEET examination controversy.
The E20 campaign has referenced CJP's earlier posts, including a modified version of its "What if all cockroaches come together?" call to action, reworked as "What if all bike/car owners come together?"
The group has positioned itself as a citizen-led consumer movement rather than a political organisation, with its X account gaining more than 31,000 followers within hours of launching.