Three Titans, One Gold: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem And Rumesh Tharanga Ready For Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin War

The men's javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games is shaping up to be one of the marquee events of the athletics programme, with India's Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage set to renew their rivalry in Glasgow. The trio enters the competition with impressive credentials, making the race for gold far more unpredictable than in previous editions.