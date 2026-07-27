Three Titans, One Gold: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem And Rumesh Tharanga Ready For Commonwealth Games 2026 Javelin War

Neeraj Chopra returns to Commonwealth Games action, aiming to win his second javelin throw gold after his 2018 triumph
The Olympic and World champion enters in top form, having recently crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time
India's biggest athletics medal hope will compete in the men's javelin throw final in Glasgow on Monday
The men's javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games is shaping up to be one of the marquee events of the athletics programme, with India's Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage set to renew their rivalry in Glasgow. The trio enters the competition with impressive credentials, making the race for gold far more unpredictable than in previous editions.
Neeraj Chopra returns to the Commonwealth Games after missing the 2022 edition due to injury. The Olympic and World champion won gold at Gold Coast 2018 and recently became the first Indian to breach the 90-metre barrier, recording a national record throw of 90.23m.
After overcoming a lower-back injury that delayed his 2026 season, the 28-year-old says he is back to full fitness and focused on reclaiming the Commonwealth crown.
Standing in his way is Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's reigning Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion. Nadeem stunned the athletics world with his 92.97m Olympic record in Paris 2024 and remains one of the biggest names in global javelin.
His ability to produce massive throws in major finals makes him a constant gold-medal threat, even when he enters without the season's best mark.
However, the biggest surprise package could be Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. The Sri Lankan has emerged as one of the fastest-rising stars in world javelin this season, throwing a sensational 92.62m, the second-longest throw ever by an Asian athlete.
He also defeated Chopra in the Doha Diamond League earlier this year, underlining that he has the form and confidence to challenge the sport's biggest names.
While Neeraj brings consistency, championship experience and composure under pressure, Nadeem possesses the ability to produce historic throws on the biggest stage. Tharanga, meanwhile, enters Glasgow with outstanding recent form and perhaps the highest momentum of the three.
With all three capable of crossing the 90-metre mark, the Commonwealth Games final promises to be one of the highest-quality javelin contests in the event's history.
Neeraj Chopra Schedule, Timing And Medal Prospects
The men's javelin throw final is scheduled for Monday, July 27, at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow. Neeraj will be looking to add a second Commonwealth Games gold medal to his illustrious collection after triumphing in Gold Coast eight years ago with a throw of 86.47m.
While the competition promises to be intense, Chopra remains India's standout medal hope. His recent performances, combined with his ability to deliver under pressure, make him the overwhelming favourite to stand atop the podium. If he produces anything close to his season's best, another historic gold medal could be on the cards for the Indian superstar.
Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Live Streaming Details
What Are the Timings for the Qualification and Final?
The qualification round will be held on Thursday, July 30, during the morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM local time (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST).
The medal round (final) is scheduled for Friday, July 31, in the evening session from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM local time (11:00 PM to 2:30 AM IST).
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.