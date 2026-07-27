IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: One Final Blow: India Crush Zimbabwe To Complete A Perfect Tour
India completed a commanding 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe with a 35-run victory in the third and final match at the Harare Sports Club. Batting first, India posted 192/5, powered by a scintillating 81 off 49 balls from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who continued his dream debut series and was later named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series. Zimbabwe's chase never truly gathered momentum despite Ryan Burl's fighting 54, as Mayank Yadav (3/29) and Yash Thakur (2 wickets) struck at crucial intervals to restrict the hosts to 157/7. The comprehensive win handed Shreyas Iyer his maiden T20I series triumph as India captain and lifted the team back to the top of the ICC T20I rankings, ending the Zimbabwe tour on a perfect note.
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