IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: One Final Blow: India Crush Zimbabwe To Complete A Perfect Tour

India completed a commanding 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe with a 35-run victory in the third and final match at the Harare Sports Club. Batting first, India posted 192/5, powered by a scintillating 81 off 49 balls from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who continued his dream debut series and was later named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series. Zimbabwe's chase never truly gathered momentum despite Ryan Burl's fighting 54, as Mayank Yadav (3/29) and Yash Thakur (2 wickets) struck at crucial intervals to restrict the hosts to 157/7. The comprehensive win handed Shreyas Iyer his maiden T20I series triumph as India captain and lifted the team back to the top of the ICC T20I rankings, ending the Zimbabwe tour on a perfect note.

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India won by 35 runs
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, center, holds a trophy as he celebrate with teammates following the third T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Ryan Burl Zimbabwe India T20 Cricket
Zimbabwe's batsman Ryan Burl raises his bat after scoring 50 runs during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Wessly Madhevere Zimbabwe India T20 Cricket
Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere watches his short during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Mayank Yadav Zimbabwe India T20 Cricket
India's bowler Mayank Yadav, left, bowls as umpire Forster Mutizwa of Zimbabwe, watches on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Dion Myers Zimbabwe India T20 Cricket
Zimbabwe's batsman Dion Myers falls to the ground after avoiding a run out during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Yash Thakur Zimbabwe India T20 Cricket
India's bowler Yash Thakur bowls during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Tilak Varma India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket
India's batsman Tilak Varma, right, plays a short as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani looks on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Rinku Singh India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket
India's batsman Rinku Singh, right, avoids a high ball as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani watches on during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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3rd T20I Zimbabwe vs India
Zimbabwe's fielder Wessly Madhevere takes a catch during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Zimbabwe Cricket
India's batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures after scoring 50 runs during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Brad Evans India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket
Zimbabwe's bowler Brad Evans follows through his delivery during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India's batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Shreyas Iyer India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, right, plays a shot as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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