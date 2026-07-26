Nepal Seeks India's Nod To Accept National Identity Card For Cross-Border Travel

Nepal has asked India to recognise National Identity Cards for cross-border travel by citizens.
Approval would add biometric NID alongside passports and citizenship certificates for Nepali travellers nationwide.
Nepal also eased Indian currency rules, allowing ₹200 and ₹500 notes across borders.
Nepal's Department of Immigration has formally requested India to accept the National Identity Card as a valid travel document for its citizens crossing the border.
Nepal's Home Ministry routed the proposal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which subsequently forwarded it to Indian authorities.
Nepal's immigration department spokesperson, Tika Ram Dhakal told PTI, "We have already sent the proposal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the Home Ministry, and the Foreign Ministry has forwarded it to the concerned authorities of India."
Dhakal added, "We are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu regarding the matter and are awaiting a formal response from the Indian side."
Impact on Travel Rules
If approved, the NID will serve as the third eligible travel document alongside passports and citizenship certificates for Nepali citizens.
Under current regulations, Nepalis travelling by air or road must carry a passport or citizenship certificate to enter India. Indians travelling to Nepal can carry either a passport or a voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India. The 1950 India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship allows citizens of both nations to travel and work visa-free using valid identification.
Nepal introduced the NID in 2018 to modernise its administrative infrastructure. The biometric card is now mandatory for accessing banking and government services. Authorities plan to eventually replace traditional paper citizenship certificates with this digital alternative.
New Currency Limits Allowed
Nepal now permits Indian and Nepalese travellers to carry Indian currency notes of ₹200 and ₹500 denominations across the border. This relaxation allows citizens of both countries to bring in higher denomination notes from India to Nepal and vice versa.
Following India's demonetisation drive in November 2016, the Nepalese government restricted the use of Indian currency to notes of ₹100 or lower. The new decision eases these restrictions while carrying forward the initial limit of ₹25,000.
Travellers can carry these higher denomination notes up to the ₹25,000 ceiling. Any individual carrying an amount exceeding this threshold must make a customs declaration.