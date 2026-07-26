'I'll Call Out Trump if Needed': Andy Burnham's First Foreign Policy Message as PM

Defence spending and early election

The prime minister declined to commit to a specific date by which Britain would spend three per cent of GDP on defence, a target his chancellor John Healey had previously said was essential for national safety by 2030, a position he held firmly enough to resign from the previous government over. Burnham said he had appointed Healey fully aware of his views on the critical importance of defence spending, but said the immediate priority was ensuring the existing defence investment plan was fully funded ahead of the budget later this year. Asked again directly about the three per cent commitment, he said: "We've got to work out the way of doing that."