Shivakumar Calls Karnataka MPs Meet In Delhi To Push Pending Demands

The primary purpose of the gathering is to review the status of various proposals that Karnataka has already placed before the Union government and to build bipartisan consensus on the most urgent ones. By bringing together MPs from different parties, Shivakumar aims to present a united State position during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. A coordinated approach, the government believes, will strengthen Karnataka’s case when demands for drought relief, additional funds and policy clearances are taken up with Central ministries.