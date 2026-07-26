Shivakumar Calls Karnataka MPs Meet In Delhi To Push Pending Demands

D.K. Shivakumar has called a meeting of all Karnataka MPs in New Delhi on Monday evening.
The agenda is to discuss pending State proposals and secure Central help amid the drought.
Around seven or eight State Ministers are also expected to attend the meeting at Karnataka Bhavan.
Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has convened a meeting of all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the State in New Delhi on Monday to press the Centre on a range of pending proposals and to seek greater financial and administrative assistance.
The meeting is scheduled for 6.30 p.m. at Karnataka Bhavan. Every Member of Parliament representing Karnataka has been invited, irrespective of party affiliation. Around seven or eight State Ministers are also expected to attend, underlining the importance the State government is attaching to the discussions.
Speaking earlier, the Chief Minister noted that Karnataka is passing through a difficult period because of the drought situation. Large parts of the State have been affected, placing pressure on agriculture, drinking water supply and rural livelihoods. In this context, he expressed the hope that the Centre would extend the required assistance without delay.
The primary purpose of the gathering is to review the status of various proposals that Karnataka has already placed before the Union government and to build bipartisan consensus on the most urgent ones. By bringing together MPs from different parties, Shivakumar aims to present a united State position during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. A coordinated approach, the government believes, will strengthen Karnataka’s case when demands for drought relief, additional funds and policy clearances are taken up with Central ministries.
The meeting also offers an opportunity for the State leadership to brief parliamentarians on the ground situation and to finalise a common strategy for raising issues both inside and outside the two Houses. With the Monsoon Session under way, the timing is deliberate: any collective push from Karnataka’s MPs in the coming days could influence the pace at which the Centre responds.