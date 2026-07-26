US Pauses Iran Strikes: Donald Trump Backs Oman Diplomacy on Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump suspended a 13-day bombing campaign against Iran to facilitate Omani-led diplomatic efforts to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Vice President JD Vance and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine advised Trump to pause military action due to concerns over depleted American ammunition reserves.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung stated that while Trump prefers a diplomatic resolution, the US military retains all options against Iranian aggression.
The United States halted its daily airstrikes on Iran on Friday following 13 consecutive days of military action. President Donald Trump suspended the offensive as diplomatic channels reopened to address the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Axios.
"We're talking to [the Iranians] right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by. We're locked and loaded and ready to go, but we're talking to them." Trump told reporters, per Axios. He also said the US military could continue its bombing campaign or "make it a heavier dose."
An Omani delegation is visiting Iran to negotiate reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with an arrangement possible over the weekend, Axios reported citing two regional sources. The strait controls 20 per cent of global oil trade and remains a primary point of contention.
Concerns Over Weapons Stockpiles
During a Friday meeting at the White House, Vice President JD Vance and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine voiced concerns over further escalation, CNN reported. They discussed the impact of the conflict on depleted US weapons stockpiles before Trump decided to pause the campaign. Few within Trump's inner circle or inside the Pentagon believed the president's available options for escalation would produce the results he was seeking.
Gen Dan Caine explicitly warned the president about the status of American ammunition reserves and the broader implications of escalating the conflict, CNN reported. While Caine said the military could successfully execute the president's options, he cautioned that a prolonged campaign could affect US weapons stockpiles. A Department of Defense source informed CNN late Friday that military operations are currently on hold. In recent discussions with administration officials, Gulf countries have urged restraint, CNN reported.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung addressed the administration's stance. "President Trump has always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the (Strait) of Hormuz or against allies." Cheung said in a statement to CNN. He added, "Combined with successful sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy and 13 straight days of strikes against military targets in response to their repeated aggression, it would be wise for Iran to work towards a negotiated deal. Otherwise, they know what will happen."
The Pentagon maintained its operational readiness despite the internal debates. "America's military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President's choosing." Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell told CNN. "We have executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring the US military possesses a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests."
Israel Limits Conflict Role
While Israel avoided participating in the latest American attacks on Iran, the nation remained prepared for any retaliation. Israeli officials anticipated another round of strikes on Friday before being informed that it was not going to happen, Axios reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington next week.
The war started on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. By distancing itself from the fresh offensive, Israel may be signalling to Tehran a willingness to limit the conflict, according to Michael Singh, managing director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, as reported by the Associated Press.
However, Singh said that "the Iranians understand that perhaps it could get worse because Israel could come into the conflict". "If it turns into a multiday pause, that’ll be something significant. But it’s hard to know. Is it an operational pause? Is it a pause to allow for some kind of behind-the-scenes diplomacy?" Singh told the Associated Press.
Violence Spills To Region
The war has spilled to the Caspian and Red Sea areas. On Saturday, the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen fired missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia. Houthi military spokesperson Brig Gen Yahya Saree said the attacks targeted Aramco facilities in the Red Sea cities of Yanbu and Jizan.
These attacks followed Saudi strikes on the strategic Red Sea city of Hodeida in Yemen on Friday. Aramco is the world's largest oil company.