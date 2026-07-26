US Pauses Iran Strikes: Donald Trump Backs Oman Diplomacy on Strait of Hormuz

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung addressed the administration's stance. "President Trump has always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the (Strait) of Hormuz or against allies." Cheung said in a statement to CNN. He added, "Combined with successful sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy and 13 straight days of strikes against military targets in response to their repeated aggression, it would be wise for Iran to work towards a negotiated deal. Otherwise, they know what will happen."