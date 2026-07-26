UP Elections 2027: Owaisi Offers Pre-Poll Alliance To Akhilesh Yadav Against BJP

Owaisi urged Akhilesh Yadav to forge a pre-poll alliance, warning against splitting anti-BJP votes in Uttar Pradesh.
The BJP dismissed Owaisi's proposal, accusing the AIMIM and Samajwadi Party of pursuing vote-bank politics.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has offered a pre-poll alliance to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, according to a report by NDTV. The Assembly polls are widely seen as a crucial political test before the next Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a public meeting in Moradabad, Owaisi urged the Samajwadi Party to begin alliance talks before the election campaign gathers pace.
"The Majlis does not want the BJP to form the government again in Uttar Pradesh. I am ready to join hands. I am ready to form an alliance. Today is the time to talk. Don't cry later after the elections are over," Owaisi said.
The AIMIM chief said opposition parties should avoid contesting against each other and splitting votes.
"You say that Owaisi contesting would harm you. I'm ready to fight with you," he said, arguing that an alliance would be more effective than competing separately.
Owaisi also reiterated that AIMIM's politics was not directed against any religion and stressed that his party sought an alliance based on equality.
"Our fight is for our honour and justice. We don't want to sit on a mat. We want equality. If Akhilesh sits in front of that chair, then Owaisi will sit cross-legged in front of that chair and talk about rights and justice," he said.
BJP's Reaction
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Owaisi's proposal, describing it as an attempt to revive "vote bank politics".
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the offer, saying Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav were competing in appeasement politics.
"Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi compete in appeasement. Today they are leaving aside the 'kaun banega bada bhaijaan' competition and saying let's do 'bhaijaan' collaboration. Therefore, Owaisi is sending a friend request to Akhilesh ji," Poonawalla told NDTV.