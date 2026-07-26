After Pradhan’s Exit: BJP’s Earlier Education Ministers

During her time in office the process of drafting a new National Education Policy began, and the National Institutional Ranking Framework was launched. Controversies, however, marked the later part of her stint. She faced sharp criticism in Parliament over the handling of the JNU sedition case and the arrest of the university’s student-union president. Scrutiny also followed the Rohith Vemula case in early 2016. In July 2016 she was shifted to the Textiles Ministry after about two years in the education role.