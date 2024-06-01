  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. smriti irani
images

Name: Smriti Irani

Date of Birth: 23rd March, 1976
Spouse: Zubin Irani

Smriti Zubin Irani was born  in Delhi to a very culturally diverse family. Her father, Ajay Kumar Malhotra was a Punjabi-Mahashtrian businessman, and her mother, Shibani Bagchi, was a Bengali Hindu. Smriti and her two younger sisters were raised in a middle-class household. 

Smriti attended the Holy Child Auxilium School in New Delhi. She then pursued a degree in commerce from the University of Delhi but later dropped out due to her acting career. She hails from the political party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Irani was one of the participants of the beauty pageant Miss India 1998 but couldn’t reach the top 9. She had found success as an Indian Television actress. She kicked off her acting journey in 2000 with roles in major television shows like “Aatish” and “Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal” on the Star Plus Channel. However, she found her big break in 2000 when she was cast as the lead character Tulsi Virani in the hit daily soap opera “KyunkiSaas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” for which she won five consecutive ITA Award for best Actress Popular and four Indian Telly Awards. Thismade her a household name and her success as an actress, especially her iconic role as Tulsi, paved the way for her transition into politics. by giving her widespread name recognition and a relatable image, 

Smriti Irani’s political journey began in 2003 when she joined the Bhartiya Janata Party ,  that would later prove to be the redefining point in her life’s trajectory.  In 2014 general elections held that year, she unsuccessfully contested against Kapil Sibal. 

During the campaign in 2009 parliamentary elections in the New Delhi constituency she voiced her concern for women’s safety in the city. In early 2010, Irani was appointed National Secretary of BJP and on 24 June, she was appointed All India President of the BJP’s women’s wing, BJP Mahila Morcha. 

In 2011, she was sworn in as a member of parliament from Gujarat to the Rajya Sabha. In 2014 general elections she contested against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi but lost. 

In the same year Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed her as the Minister of Human Resource Development in his cabinet.

 In July 2016, in a cabinet reshuffle Irani was shifted to Ministry of Textiles from MHRD.

 In 2017, she was given the additional charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

 In 2019, Irani became a member of parliament for Amethi constituency after winning the Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections from Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18