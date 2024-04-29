Elections

Smriti Irani Files Nomination From Amethi LS Seat

Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other leaders, Irani held a road show from the BJP office in Gauriganj before filing her papers.

Advertisement

PTI
Union Minister Smriti Irani | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday filed nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other leaders, Irani held a road show from the BJP office in Gauriganj before filing her papers.

The road show was stopped about 200 metres before the collectorate as per the orders of the district magistrate.

Uttar Pradesh minister Mayankashwar Sharan Singh and Irani's husband Zubin Irani also participated in the road show.

Irani had won the seat, regarded as the stronghold of the Gandhi family, by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

Advertisement

The Congress has not yet announced its candidate from the seat, though partymen here believe that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the seat again.

Amethi is scheduled to go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Will Conduct Caste, Economic Survey, Says Rahul; JD(S) MP Under Fire Over 'Sex Scandal'