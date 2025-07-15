Suryakumar Yadav And Shivam Dubey To Play In These Two Matches For Mumbai In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dubey have confirmed their availability for Mumbai's last two group matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on 6th and 8th January respectively

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube will play for Mumbai in their last 2 group matches in VHT 2025-26. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube to play in last two league games for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

  • Mumbai will play against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in their last two league games

  • Both are currently on a three-week break before the next series against New Zealand

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube will play for Mumbai in the last two group stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal can join the team on December 29.

The premier domestic 50-over competition will begin on January 24 with group stages to be held across four venues in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur and Bengaluru.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar and Dube are confirmed for the matches to be played on January 6 and 8 against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab respectively, while Jaiswal, who is currently recovering from a bout of gastritis, can join the team on December 29 for the remainder of the group stage.

Former India captain Rohit Shama, meanwhile, joined the Mumbai side on Monday in Jaipur.

After the home series against South Africa, the Indian players have been asked by the BCCI to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Indian players, after their recent 3-1 T20I series win over South Africa, are on a three-week break before their next national assignment against New Zealand in limited-over series at home.

A three-match ODI series against New Zealand will be played from January 11-18, followed by five T20Is to be played between January 21-31.

