India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: See Best Photos From Visakhapatnam's ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium
India clash with New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, hold a commanding 3-0 lead and will look to complete a 4-0 sweep tonight. After winning the toss, Yadav chose to field first. India have been in complete control throughout the series, and even without regular No. 3 batter Tilak Varma, the reigning T20 World Champions remain unfazed. Three days ago in Guwahati, they sealed the series with an eight-wicket win, thanks to half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar, alongside Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning 3/17.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
