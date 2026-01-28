India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: See Best Photos From Visakhapatnam's ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, shakes hand with New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner after the toss at the start of the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

1/4 New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





2/4 New Zealand's Tim Seifert hits a boundary during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





3/4 India's Harshit Rana reacts after a boundary by New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





4/4 New Zealand's Tim Seifert celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





