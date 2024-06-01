General elections will be held in India in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 this year to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. According to the Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16, the counting of votes for the general polls will take place on June 4. While voting for Phase 1 will take place on April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Stay updated on the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with Outlook India's latest news on candidates, members, seats, constituencies, live updates, and in-depth analysis.