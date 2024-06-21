Haryana: What Does The Chhattis Biradari Want?

Issues for the Elections

Currently, the biggest issue in Haryana that, Haryana is primarily an agricultural state, covering a total area of 44 lakh hectares, out of which more than 37 lakh hectares (approximately 84 per cent) are cultivable. The major crops grown here include wheat, gram, sugarcane, and oilseeds. Over the past few years, the Union government has introduced several platforms such as eRAKAM and eNAM, allowing farmers to sell their produce online. However, farmers are facing significant confusion regarding the operation of these platforms. They point out that there is a limited timeframe provided for selling crops through these portals. Due to this short duration, farmers find it challenging to harvest, pack, and complete the registration process on the portals. The state government has maintained silence on this entire issue, due to which the farmers are unhappy with both the BJP led state and central governments.