Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

The initiative aims to promote local talent and provide Kashmir’s youth a professional platform to showcase their sporting skills, encouraging youth engagement and growth in sports across the valley

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Pulwama hosted its first-ever day-night cricket match, attracting thousands of spectators

  • The Royal Premier League features 12 teams from across Jammu and Kashmir

  • The tournamet promotes local talent and encourages youth participation in professional-level cricket

It was surely a night to remember in Pulwama (JK) as floodlights lit up the local sports stadium for the very first time. The district hosted its first-ever day-night cricket match on August 25, where thousands turned up to be part of the moment. The match between Royal Goodwill and Sultan Springs Baramulla at the Pulwama Sports Stadium marked the opening of the Royal Premier League (RPL).

The tournament has 12 teams from all over Jammu and Kashmir getting ready to play under the lights at the sight they have always imagined playing in, and possibly for the first time ever. For a place that has had its share of tough times, the gleeful echoes and jubilation in the stands showed that the people were out for the sport of cricket, but also looking for another shift, their own breather, and maybe even the start of something bigger for the local youth.

PDP Leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para Talks About The Historic Moment

PDP leader and youth icon Waheed-ur-Rehman was also present in the opening match of the tournament and described the moment by calling it a landmark for youth engagement in the region. He said that this is the “start of a new inning” for youngsters in the valley. “Sports can be a bridge of hope and opportunity. This is more than a match — it is a celebration of aspirations,” he told PTI.

He furthe added and said, “This is for the first time that a day and night cricket match is being played anywhere in Kashmir, especially in Pulwama. This is the start of a new inning for our youngsters who were earlier hopeless and depressed due to growing unemployment and political uncertainty, we wish the players good luck.” Para said.

Pulwama Attack And Aftermath How South Kashmir Is Changing

Pulwama, located in South Kashmir, has often been known as a complicated place with a conflicted history. Pulwama was firmly placed on the map in light of the attack in 2019, one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in a decade. As hints of normalcy return, that doesn't mean that brutality has faded from people's minds. The daily lives of many people in the area continue to grapple with violence and security.

And not just Pulwama, there are multiple place in J&K that have been affected by several terrorists attack. Despite that the union territroy has given multile cricket stars. Cricketers like Abdul Samad and Umran Malik are shining in Indian Premier League (IPL). Umran has even represented India on international platform. So the place is evolving pretty quickly by time and that's the biggest positive for the people of J&K and for the enitre nation as well.

Published At:
