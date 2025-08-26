Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

The tournament has 12 teams from all over Jammu and Kashmir getting ready to play under the lights at the sight they have always imagined playing in, and possibly for the first time ever. For a place that has had its share of tough times, the gleeful echoes and jubilation in the stands showed that the people were out for the sport of cricket, but also looking for another shift, their own breather, and maybe even the start of something bigger for the local youth.