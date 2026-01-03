Will Shreyas Iyer Play In NZ Tour Of India? Mumbai Batter To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy On January 6

Shreyas Iyer will return to competitive cricket on January 6 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 after recovering from a serious spleen injury, with his India comeback hinging on medical clearance after the match

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh New Zealand tour of India Shreyas Iyer
File photo of Shreyas Iyer. | Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
Shreyas Iyer is set to return to competitive cricket on January 6 when he represents Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh in Round 6 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

This will mark his first match since suffering a serious spleen injury last year. However, the wicketkeeper-batter’s availability for India’s upcoming tour against New Zealand will depend entirely on fitness clearance.

The 31-year-old cricketer has not featured in a match since October, when he sustained the injury during the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney.

Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery Timeline

Iyer was hospitalised with a spleen laceration and internal bleeding following the Sydney ODI. The BCCI announced his release in early November, after which the right-handed batter began a structured recovery programme.

A source from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru confirmed to PTI that Iyer is progressing as planned but remains under medical monitoring.

“Shreyas successfully completed the first 50-over RTP (return to play) match on January 2, 2026,” the official told PTI on Saturday. “He will be playing the Vijay Hazare match on January 6 as part of his second RTP match before final fitness clearance.”

His selection for India’s national duties will be assessed only after this process is completed, following his Vijay Hazare outing.

Iyer will feature for Mumbai in the premier 50-over domestic competition, sharing the field with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Vijay Hazare Trophy return on December 31 against Goa.

India are scheduled to face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is, with the tour running from January 11 to January 31. This will mark the Men in Blue’s preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

(With PTI Inputs)

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism