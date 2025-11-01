Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration

Shreyas Iyer is now stable and recovering well, according to a Board of Control for Cricket in India statement. He is expected to be out of action for at least the next two months

Outlook Sports Desk
Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration
Shreyas Iyer was injured during the third India vs Australia ODI in Sydney. Photo: BCCI
  • Specialists in Sydney and India pleased with Shreyas Iyer's recovery

  • 30-year-old had sustained lower left rib cage injury while attempting a catch

  • Expected to return to India when he is fit to fly

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer has finally been discharged from the Sydney hospital he was admitted in, after undergoing a minor procedure following a spleen and rib cage injury while successfully attempting a catch in the third ODI against Australia.

"He (Iyer) is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement read on Saturday.

The 30-year-old had sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a tough running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling in the third ODI. ODI vice-captain Iyer is expected to return to India when he is fit to fly but will be out of action for at least the next two months.

There is no clarity as to when Shreyas Iyer could return to action. - AP
Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

