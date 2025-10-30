Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

Shreyas Iyer takes to Instagram Story to connect with fans
Says he is "currently in recovery process"
Expresses gratitude for "kind wishes and support"
Days after suffering a life-threatening injury during the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Shreyas Iyer publicly shared an update on his recovery.
Iyer, 30, sustained a lower left rib cage injury and a lacerated spleen while attempting a diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey at the SCG on October 25, 2025.
The middle-order batter from Mumbai was rushed to a Sydney hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to internal bleeding. His vitals had dropped significantly at the time, sending shockwaves through the sporting world.
Taking to social media on Thursday, October 30, Iyer shared that he's "currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received".
"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery.
"The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," said the BCCI in a statement.
However, there is no clarity as to when he could return to action. India lost the ODIs 1-2, while the T20I team led by Suryakumar Yadav are currently engaging in a five-match series. The first match in Canberra on Wednesday ended in a no result.
India's next ODI series will be against the visiting South Africa, a three-match affair, scheduled for November 30 (Ranchi), December 3 (Raipur) and 6 (Visakhapatnam).