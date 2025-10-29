India Vs Australia 1st T20I Toss Update: AUS Opt To Bowl First – Check Playing XIs

India play Australia in first T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on October 29
Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first
India vs Australia playing XIs and more below
India begin their five-game T20I series against Australia with the first match at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. After losing the ODI series 2-1, the Men in Blue will look to bounce back in the shortest format, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in February.
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Toss Update
Australia’s captain, Mitchell Marsh, won the toss and decided to bowl first against India.
Catch the India vs Australia 1st T20I ball-by-ball commentary here:
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Captains Say
Suryakumar Yadav (India):
On toss: "We were looking to bat first. I mean, it looks like a good wicket. And I heard from our analysts that there have not been a lot of games played here. Might get slower in the second innings. So, yeah, we wanted to bat first."
On preparation: "Yeah, I mean, we were here three, four days before this game. Though it was cold yesterday and today. But today, it looks good. Hopefully, we'll have a good game."
On India's T20 form: "Yeah, I mean, they know what's to be done when they go inside. They know their roles really well. Have good responsibility on their shoulders. And they just enjoy the game."
On playing XI choice: "Big headache, yeah. It's a good headache. It's not a bad headache. It's a good headache to have. But yeah, good to have so many options. The guys who are missing out are Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep and Nitish."
Mitchell Marsh (Australia):
On toss: "We are going to bowl first. It’s a good surface. I think most times we come to Canberra, it’s always a great surface, beautiful ground, and it’s going to be a stellar crowd, so I’m looking forward to it."
On AUS's aggressive cricket: "Yeah, as do India. I think both sides just lack a lot of power. As we know, India are the number one ranked side in the world for a reason, so I’m certainly up and about for the contest."
On World Cup buildup: "Yeah, it’s exciting. I think all teams around the world now are really pushing their deal towards the World Cup, so we’re excited to test ourselves against the number one ranked side in the world."
On playing XI: "Eleven players - a few batters, a few bowlers, and a few all-rounders. Keep it simple."
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.