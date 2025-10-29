India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Men In Blue Seek To Bounce Back At Canberra

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Catch the play-by-play updates from the first T20I match in Canberra on Thursday, October 29, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
IND vs AUS live score india tour of australia 2025 1st t20i updates highlights Canberra
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: India players celebrates after Virat Kohli, second left, caught out Australia Matthew Short during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I match between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. India suffered a 2-1 loss to Australia in the ODI series, but will look to rely on their dominance in the shortest format ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in February. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs AUS 1st T20I match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Prediction

As per Google, the match will be pretty evenly contested. India are the tiniest bit of favourites, with a 51% chance of winning the Canberra T20I match. The hosts have a 49% chance of ending up as victors.

Read our detailed guide on who starts as favourites in this match.

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 32

  • India wins: 20

  • Australia wins: 11

  • No results: 1

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Said…

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Details

  • Fixture: India vs Australia 1st T20I

  • Stadium: Manuka Oval, Griffith, Canberra

  • Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

  • Time: 1:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time)

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

You can read our detailed live-streaming guide for the IND vs AUS 1st T20I match.

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! Suryakumar and Co. will kick off the five-match T20I series against Australia at Canberra. After a trial by fire during the ODI series, the Men in Blue will seek redemption against the Aussies, especially considering that the T20 World Cup is just months away.

Stay tuned for toss updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
