India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Men In Blue Seek To Bounce Back At Canberra

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: India players celebrates after Virat Kohli, second left, caught out Australia Matthew Short during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I match between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. India suffered a 2-1 loss to Australia in the ODI series, but will look to rely on their dominance in the shortest format ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in February. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs AUS 1st T20I match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Oct 2025, 12:36:43 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Full Squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar. Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

29 Oct 2025, 12:29:21 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Prediction As per Google, the match will be pretty evenly contested. India are the tiniest bit of favourites, with a 51% chance of winning the Canberra T20I match. The hosts have a 49% chance of ending up as victors. Read our detailed guide on who starts as favourites in this match.

29 Oct 2025, 12:12:14 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Head-To-Head Matches played: 32

India wins: 20

Australia wins: 11

No results: 1

29 Oct 2025, 12:12:14 pm IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Said… T20 Mode 🔛 and we are ready! 🇮🇳



🎥 Hear from captain Surya Kumar Yadav as #TeamIndia are all set for the 5️⃣-match T20I Series 💪#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/A6IUHbenoW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2025

29 Oct 2025, 11:44:05 am IST India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Details Fixture: India vs Australia 1st T20I

Stadium: Manuka Oval, Griffith, Canberra

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time: 1:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network You can read our detailed live-streaming guide for the IND vs AUS 1st T20I match.