India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Men In Blue Seek To Bounce Back At Canberra

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Prediction
As per Google, the match will be pretty evenly contested. India are the tiniest bit of favourites, with a 51% chance of winning the Canberra T20I match. The hosts have a 49% chance of ending up as victors.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 32
India wins: 20
Australia wins: 11
No results: 1
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Match Details
Fixture: India vs Australia 1st T20I
Stadium: Manuka Oval, Griffith, Canberra
Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Time: 1:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time)
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Welcome!
Good afternoon, cricket fans! Suryakumar and Co. will kick off the five-match T20I series against Australia at Canberra. After a trial by fire during the ODI series, the Men in Blue will seek redemption against the Aussies, especially considering that the T20 World Cup is just months away.
Stay tuned for toss updates and lineups as they are released.