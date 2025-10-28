India Vs Australia 1st T20I: Canberra Weather Forecast, Manuka Oval Pitch Report For IND Vs AUS

Suryakumar Yadav and co. will be looking to end the 2nd leg of Team India's white-ball tour of Australia on a high by winning the 5-match T20I series starting from October 29. Check out how the weather forecast and pitch report from Manuka Oval, where the 1st match takes place

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
India Canberra Weather Forecast, Manuka Oval Pitch Report For IND Vs AUS
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrate the wicket of United Arab Emirates's Rahul Chopra during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Australia in the 1st of a 5-match T20I series on Wednesday, October 29

  • India are ahead by 20-11 in head-to-head T20I records

  • Check out the weather forecast and pitch report from Manuka Oval, Canberra

Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to extend his unbeaten series run as captain when he leads Team India for a 5-match T20I series to conclude the Men in Blues' white-ball tour of Australia. The 1st match is set to take place on Wednesday, October 29 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Fresh off the Asia Cup 2025 win, the Indian T20 team will be eager to pose their dominance over the Australians, who are coming on the back of a 2-1 ODI series win over Shubman Gill's side a few days ago.

Check live streaming details for IND Vs AUS 1st T20I

This will also mark India's first meeting with Australia in the shortest format since becoming the World T20 Champions last year. Enroute to their 2nd WC trophy, the Men in Blue had beaten the Aussies in their Super Eights (knockout) match by 24 runs back in June 24, which is also the last time faced each other in T20s.

The World Champions maintain an overwhelming head-to-head advantage over the Kangaroos in T20Is. Out of the 32 matches played, India have 20 with Australia winning only 11 times. The Aussies are also winless in each of their last 3 T20I series' against India, losing 2-1 (2020/21 and 2022) and 4-1 in 2023/24.

India Vs Australia 1st T20I: Canberra Weather Forecast

It is going to be a relatively cooler week in Canberra with mild temperatures. There are 60% chances of rain on October 29 but it will last for only an hour. Cloud cover will be 80% and the temperature will be at 14 degree Celsius.

India Vs Australia 1st T20I: Manuka Oval Pitch Report

The average T20 score at the Manuka Oval is 150, however, 144 is the avg score in T20 internationals. The surface is known for helping bowlers, especially spinners due to its slow nature. Through disciplined shot selection, batters can also make the most out of the track. India's only T20I match at the Manuka Oval was in 2020, when they posted 161 in the 1st innings and later won by 11 runs.

India Vs Australia 1st T20I: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis

Published At:
