India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

After winning the Asia Cup 2025 final, India refused to take the trophy from Naqvi who left the stage with the trophy itself and the champions had to celebrate with an imaginary title

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Pakistan's skipper Salman Agha wait for the coin toss of the Asia Cup final. Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India are yet to receive the trophy for their Asia Cup 2025 victory

  • PCB and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi refuses to send the trophy despite a letter from BCCI supported by Afghanistan and Sri Lanka

  • BCCI is set to raise the issue at ICC

Despite a new letter from the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), supported by the boards of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistani head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has refused to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to the champion Indian team, which is yet to receive the silverware.

Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of Pakistan, has demanded that a BCCI delegate pick up the trophy from him at the organisation's offices in Dubai, but the Indian board has rejected that demand, as per a report in PTI. Next month, the BCCI will raise this issue at an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

"The BCCI secretary, BCCI's ACC representative Rajeev Shukla and representatives of other member boards including Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan had written to the ACC president last week over handing the trophy to India," the ACC source said.

"But his response was that someone from BCCI should come to Dubai and take the trophy from him. So that matter has still not moved. BCCI has made its stance clear that it won't be receiving the trophy from him. So the matter will most likely be decided in the ICC meeting," he added.

India Pakistan Asia Cup Controversy

Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in all of their three Asia Cup encounters. This led to a big controversy as Pakistan accused match referee Andy Pycroft of being partisan towards India.

Related Content
Related Content

After the final, India refused to take the trophy from Naqvi who left the stage with the trophy itself and the champions had to celebrate with an imaginary title.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Woolvaardt And Luus Look Formidable|SA-W 100/1 (14.2)

  2. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

  3. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  4. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

  5. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  3. Is Only One Kind Of Student Politics Allowed To Thrive?

  4. PM Modi Hails Armed Forces’ Role In Operation Sindoor, Praises Self-Reliance In Defense

  5. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  2. Hope, Interrupted: Gaza’s Moment Of Peace Falters Under Israel Fire

  3. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  4. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  5. Florida Councillor Faces Backlash Over Anti-Indian Remarks On X

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike