India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

India are yet to receive the trophy for their Asia Cup 2025 victory
PCB and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi refuses to send the trophy despite a letter from BCCI supported by Afghanistan and Sri Lanka
BCCI is set to raise the issue at ICC
Despite a new letter from the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), supported by the boards of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistani head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has refused to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to the champion Indian team, which is yet to receive the silverware.
Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of Pakistan, has demanded that a BCCI delegate pick up the trophy from him at the organisation's offices in Dubai, but the Indian board has rejected that demand, as per a report in PTI. Next month, the BCCI will raise this issue at an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.
"The BCCI secretary, BCCI's ACC representative Rajeev Shukla and representatives of other member boards including Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan had written to the ACC president last week over handing the trophy to India," the ACC source said.
"But his response was that someone from BCCI should come to Dubai and take the trophy from him. So that matter has still not moved. BCCI has made its stance clear that it won't be receiving the trophy from him. So the matter will most likely be decided in the ICC meeting," he added.
India Pakistan Asia Cup Controversy
Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in all of their three Asia Cup encounters. This led to a big controversy as Pakistan accused match referee Andy Pycroft of being partisan towards India.
After the final, India refused to take the trophy from Naqvi who left the stage with the trophy itself and the champions had to celebrate with an imaginary title.