India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Under-19 Asia Cup: Preview, Where To Watch

Here is your ready reckoner for match 5 of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan: preview, squads, recent results and live streaming information

India beat United Arab Emirates by 234 runs in their Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 opener. Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council
  • India face arch-rivals Pakistan in match 5 of Under-19 Asia Cup 2025

  • Ayush Mhatre's team thumped UAE by 234 runs in their opener

  • Pakistan decimated Malaysia by 297 runs in their previous game

The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian team will eye a second straight win in the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday (December 14). Watch the IND U19 vs PAK U19 cricket match live.

India had registered a massive 234-run victory in their opener against the United Arab Emirates. Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 95-ball 171 as the India Colts posted a record 433-run total, before limiting UAE to 199 runs in 50 overs.

Pakistan notched up an even bigger win margin in their campaign opener, thrashing Malaysia by a whopping 297 runs. The Shaheens put 345 runs on the board before shooting Malaysia out for just 48 runs in 19.4 overs.

India Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the India vs Pakistan, ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, December 14 at 10:30am IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs Pakistan, ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

India Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup: Squads

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Naman Pushpak, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil

Pakistan U19: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammed Huzaifa, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Shayan

