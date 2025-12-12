Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammered five fours and nine sixes en route yet another swashbuckling hundred, powering India to a superb position against UAE in the ACC Under-19 Men's Asia Cup

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
india vs uae acc u19 mens asia cup 2025 vaibhav suryavanshi dubai century
Vaibhav Suryavanshi already holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI century. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi brought up his fifty in 30 balls

  • Southpaw already holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI century

  • Suryavanshi is also the youngest centurion in the history of the format

Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a batting clinic as India started their ACC Under-19 Men's Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a Group A match against the hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, on Friday, December 12.

Asked to set a target, the record eight-time champions lost their skipper, Ayush Mhatre (4 off 11), early, in the third over, but the Suryavanshi was in no mood to let UAE bowlers dictate terms.

The 14-year-old brought up his fifty in 30 balls, with a six over extra cover off the third in the 13th over, bowled by Shalom D'Souza. He then raced to a century in 56 balls, laced with five fours and nine sixes.

The left-handed batter from Bihar already holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI century, in 52 balls against England, going past Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam (53 balls). Suryavanshi is also the youngest centurion in the history of the format.

At the time of filing the report, India were already 204 for 1 in 25 overs with Suryavanshi (137 not out) and Aaron George (66 not out) stitching a 206-run second-wicket stand in 139 balls.

Related Content
Related Content

Interestingly, Suryavanshi also hit a century (144 off 42) against the UAE during the recent Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, a 20-over tournament, in Doha on November 14.

In another Group A match, Pakistan U-19 were up against Malaysia. The marquee India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match is scheduled for Sunday (10:30 AM IST). The two top teams in the group will qualify for the knockouts.

Defending champions Bangladesh are in Group B, alongside Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh defeated India by 59 runs in the 2024 final to defend the title.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Flies Past 150-Run Mark | IND U19 259/2 (32)

  2. Pakistan Vs Malaysia Live Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Minhas-Hussain Partnership Stabilizes PAK Innings

  3. Andhra Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: MP Win Group A Opener By Four Wickets

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: 'Can't Rely On Abhishek All Time', Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On IND's Dismal Batting

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Proteas Become Most Successful Team Against Men In Blue - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

  2. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  3. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  4. Of 106 Crore Collected By Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Only 75,000 Reached Farmers

  5. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Mexico Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods, Auto Exports Worth $1 Billion Hit

  2. Myanmar Military Airstrike on Hospital Kills Dozens in Rakhine State

  3. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  4. Pakistan: Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Sentenced to 14 Years by Military Court

  5. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

Latest Stories

  1. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  2. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  3. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal

  4. At Least Nine Dead, 23 Injured As Bus Overturns On Alluri Sitaramarajud Ghat Road

  5. India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Flies Past 150-Run Mark | IND U19 259/2 (32)

  6. Vaa Vaathiyaar Postponed: Madras High Court Halts Release Of Karthi And Krithi Shetty's Film, Here's Why

  7. India Vs UAE Toss Update, Under-19 Asia Cup: IND Colts Batting First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs

  8. Andhra Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: MP Win Group A Opener By Four Wickets