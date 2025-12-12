Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

Vaibhav Suryavanshi brought up his fifty in 30 balls
Southpaw already holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI century
Suryavanshi is also the youngest centurion in the history of the format
Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a batting clinic as India started their ACC Under-19 Men's Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a Group A match against the hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, on Friday, December 12.
Asked to set a target, the record eight-time champions lost their skipper, Ayush Mhatre (4 off 11), early, in the third over, but the Suryavanshi was in no mood to let UAE bowlers dictate terms.
The 14-year-old brought up his fifty in 30 balls, with a six over extra cover off the third in the 13th over, bowled by Shalom D'Souza. He then raced to a century in 56 balls, laced with five fours and nine sixes.
The left-handed batter from Bihar already holds the record for the fastest Youth ODI century, in 52 balls against England, going past Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam (53 balls). Suryavanshi is also the youngest centurion in the history of the format.
At the time of filing the report, India were already 204 for 1 in 25 overs with Suryavanshi (137 not out) and Aaron George (66 not out) stitching a 206-run second-wicket stand in 139 balls.
Interestingly, Suryavanshi also hit a century (144 off 42) against the UAE during the recent Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, a 20-over tournament, in Doha on November 14.
In another Group A match, Pakistan U-19 were up against Malaysia. The marquee India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match is scheduled for Sunday (10:30 AM IST). The two top teams in the group will qualify for the knockouts.
Defending champions Bangladesh are in Group B, alongside Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh defeated India by 59 runs in the 2024 final to defend the title.