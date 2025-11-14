India A Vs UAE, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 144 Powers IND-A To A Dominant Win

India A beat UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on November 14
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 32-ball ton to help India set a monumental target
Jitesh Sharma also scored 83 runs
India A took on United Arab Emirates in Match 2 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Friday, November 14, 2025. The Men in Blue put on a brilliant all-round performance and dominated throughout the contest.
India A won the toss and elected to bat first, and what followed was sheer carnage. Fourteen‑year‑old Vaibhav Suryavanshi exploded for 144 off 42 balls, including 11 fours and a whopping 15 sixes, to take the game completely out of reach. His century came in just 32 balls, setting the tone for a total that rang alarm bells for the opposition.
Following Suryavanshi’s departure, skipper Jitesh Sharma picked up the mantle and finished unbeaten on 83 off 32 balls, guiding India A to a mammoth 297/4 in their 20 overs. The batting display was emphatic, the kind of swarm‑of‑bees attack that leaves fielding sides stunned.
Chasing what was essentially a run‑fest, the UAE side never really got going. They managed just 149/7 after 20 overs, handing India A a comfortable victory by 148 run.
India A vs UAE, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update
India A’s captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against the UAE in Doha.
India A vs UAE, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XIs
India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (wk & c), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma.
UAE: Alishan Sharafu (c), Syed Haider (wk), Sohaib Khan, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Harshit Kaushik, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ahmed Tariq.
India A vs UAE, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Squads
India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (wk & c), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge.
UAE: Alishan Sharafu (c), Ethan DSouza, Sohaib Khan, Syed Haider (wk & c), Yayin Rai, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Arfan, Harshit Kaushik.