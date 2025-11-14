India A Vs UAE, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 144 Powers IND-A To A Dominant Win

India A's captain Jitesh Sharma and UAE's captain Alishan Sharafu at the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match on November 14, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1

India A's captain Jitesh Sharma and UAE's captain Alishan Sharafu at the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match on November 14, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1