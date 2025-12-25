India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live? Check Details

Get live streaming and squad details for the 3rd T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Charami Athapaththu's Sri Lanka. The match will be played on Friday, December 26 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

O
Outlook Sports Desk
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch
Shafali Verma during India's 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka Photo: X/ BCCIWomen
Summary
Summary

  • India Women welcome Sri Lanka Women for the 3rd T20I on Friday, December 26

  • Harmanpreet Kaur's side are 2-0 ahead in the series

  • Check the live streaming details

Fresh off the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 victory, Harmanpreet Kaur's team India showcased the same energy and spirit in their first competitive outing since the finale against South Africa on November 2.

The Women in Blue are in the middle of a 5-match home T20I series against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet and co have already gained a 2-0 lead following their dominating 8 and 7-wicket win in Visakhapatnam.

The 3rd T20I, which will give India a chance to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead, takes place on Friday, December 26 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the series opener, India chased down 122 with eight wickets in hand and 32 balls to spare. Jemimah Rodrigues was the standout, smashing an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls.

Earlier in the match, the Indian bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma and debutant Vaishnavi Sharma, baffled the Sri Lankan batters, restricting them to just 121.

The second T20I saw an even more dominant performance from the Indian camp.

Spinners Sneh Rana and Shree Charani restricted Sri Lanka to 128/9.

In response, Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 69 off 34, including 11 fours and a six. India reached the target within 11.5 overs as they won by seven wickets.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

When To Watch India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on Friday, December 26 at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.

Where To Watch India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Sree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c) , Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi and Malki Madara.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
