Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Sam Harper Hits Ton As MS Smash SS To Go Top Of Table

Sam Harper smashed a monstrous century as the Melbourne Stars walked over the Sydney Sixers away by 7 wickets. Catch the full match report below

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars
Sydney Sixers will be up against the Melbourne Stars in the Match 11 of the Big Bash League on Boxing at their home ground. Photo: X/Sydney Sixers
  • Melbourne Stars crush Sydney Sixers in match number 11 off BBL 15

  • Sam Harper starred in Melbourne's victory with his scintillating 110 off 60

  • Catch the full match report

The Melbourne Stars extended their flawless start to the Big Bash League season 15 with yet another clinical victory over the Sydney Sixers.

Marcus Stoinis and co completed a fantastic 7-wicket demolition of the the Sixers in front of a packed Sydney Cricket Ground.

Melbourne's win was fueled by Sam Harper's sensational century which helped his side remain at the top of the BBL 15 points table as they handed the Sixers their third defeat of the season.

After losing the toss and batting first, the Sixers struggled for momentum right from the beginning against a disciplined Melbourne bowling battery.

Pakistan star Babar Azam got out for 2 off 7 while Josh Phillipe (10), skipper Moises Henriques (18), Jordan Silk (12) and Jack Edwards (11) shared just 51 runs between them.

Opening batter Daniel Hughes provided the only major resistance, anchoring the innings with a gritty 51 off 34 balls.

However, wickets fell consistently as veteran Peter Siddle dominated, claiming 3/23 and narrowly missing a hat-trick as the Sixers were bowled out for just 144.

The chase began in favour of the Sixers as Sean Abbott dismissed Joe Clarke for a duck in the first over but all the hopes of Sydney's comeback, however, was washed out by Sam Harper.

He smashed 110 off 60 balls, including 12 fours and 6 sixes, as he dismantled the Sixers' bowling attack with Kane Richardson going for 41 runs in just 2 overs.

Harper received the supports of Campbell Kellaway and Jonathan Merlo as the Stars steered to a 7-wicket win with 15 balls to spare. 

Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

Melbourne Stars have won the toss and opted to field first.

Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Joe Clarke, Sam Harper(w), Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis(c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Jonathan Merlo, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson

Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26 match be played?

The match 11 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 12:35pm IST and 6:15pm Local.

Where will the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The match 11 of the Big Bash League between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website. It will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Sydney Sixers Vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2025-26: Squads

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper(w), Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis(c), Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle, Liam Hatcher, Hamish McKenzie, Jonathan Merlo

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Babar Azam, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Ben Manenti, Lachlan Shaw, Jake Scott

Published At:
