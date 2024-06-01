Sean Abbott developed an interest in cricket from a young age. He took his first significant steps in the cricket world by joining the New South Wales junior cricket teams and representing his state at various age levels.

His early potential became evident as he climbed through the ranks and debuted in first-class cricket for New South Wales in the 2011-12 season. In this career phase, he primarily focused on his role as an all-rounder, contributing to both batting and bowling departments. His ability to bowl medium-fast and his skills with the bat made him a vital asset for his team.

During the 2013-14 domestic season, Abbott became known for performing in both the Sheffield Shield and the domestic One-Day tournaments. His contributions helped New South Wales in several vital matches, enhancing his reputation as a dependable cricketer in the domestic circuit. His consistent performances earned him a spot in the Sydney Sixers squad for the Big Bash League (BBL), a tournament where he showcased his potential.

In 2014 Abbott's international career began when he was selected for the Australian T20 International team. He made his T20I debut against Pakistan in October 2014.

In 2014 during a Sheffield Shield match when he bowled the delivery that struck Phillip Hughes, leading to Hughes' tragic death. This incident deeply affected Abbott and cast a shadow over his early career.

In the 2015-16 season, he was recognized as the BBL's leading wicket-taker, highlighting his capabilities as a bowler. During the 2017-18 season, Sean Abbott continued his contributions to Australian domestic cricket and the Big Bash League (BBL).

In 2019, Abbott earned a recall to the Australian national team for a series against Pakistan, marking his return to international cricket after a five-year gap. He played in both T20I and ODI matches during this series, again showcasing his all-round abilities.