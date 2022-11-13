Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Australian All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell Fractures Leg In

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might miss the tour to India because of the freak accident he suffered at a friend's party.

Glenn Maxwell is a core member of the Australian cricket team.
Glenn Maxwell is a core member of the Australian cricket team. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 2:39 pm

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could miss the India tour next year after fracturing his leg in a "freak accident" at a birthday party here. (More Cricket News)

The 34-year-old underwent a surgery on Sunday after fracturing his left fibula at a friend's 50th birthday celebration. It is understood the incident took place on Saturday in a backyard, where Maxwell and his friend were running around. 

"Both slipped and fell, with Maxwell's leg becoming trapped under the other person's, understood to be a friend of Maxwell's," cricket.com.au reported. "Neither were intoxicated and the other person is not believed to have sustained an injury."

Australia are slated to play four Tests and three ODIs during their tour of India in February-March next year. It remains to be seen if he recovers in time to participate in the fixtures.

The all-rounder is expected to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation, ruling him out for months. The injury has ruled Maxwell out from the ODI series against England, starting on Thursday in Adelaide. He might also miss the Big Bash League, which will go on from December 13 to February 4.

"Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games," Australia's selection chief George Bailey said. "Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."

Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the squad for the England series.

Related stories

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Trade Lockie Ferguson And Rahmanullah Gurbaz From Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: Jason Behrendorff Returns To Mumbai Indians After Being Traded By Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sachin Tendulkar Voices His Opinion On India's T20 World Cup Loss

Tags

Sports Australia National Cricket Team Cricket Australia Australia Glenn Maxwell George Bailey Sean Abbott Cricket Big Bash League (BBL)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read