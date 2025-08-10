Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals: IPL Future, Support From Gautam Gambhir And Suryakumar Yadav

The current Royals skipper also remembered the backing from Gambhir. "The words coming out from the captain's mouth itself actually felt, Oh wow, great. I played two games in Sri Lanka but was unable to score runs. I was a bit down in the dressing room, and Gautam bhai came up to me and asked what had happened. I said, 'After a long time, I got a chance, but I failed to capitalise.' He said, 'So what? I'll drop you if you register 21 ducks.' That's the word which he used," he said.