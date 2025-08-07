Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson Seeks IPL Future Away From Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson has told the Rajasthan Royals he would like to be released ahead of the auction for IPL 2026.
Samson first joined the franchise in 2013 before returning for a second spell in 2018. He was appointed captain of the side in 2021 and led them to their first final since 2008 in the following year.
Rajasthan endured a difficult campaign last season, finishing ninth after winning just four of their 14 games, while Samson missed five matches with a side strain.
If Rajasthan decide to release Samson, they have the option to either trade him to another team for a player or cash considerations, or they can send him into the auction.
Samson has scored 4704 runs in 177 IPL matches throughout his career, scoring at a strike rate of 139.04.
The wicket-keeper has scored 26 half-centuries and three tons while averaging 30.9 runs in the competition.