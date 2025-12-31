Real Madrid Dealt Kylian Mbappe Injury Blow Ahead Key Fixtures - Report

Madrid’s next game is on Sunday against Real Betis in La Liga
The Frenchman was not at training on Wednesday ahead of Supercopa de Espana
Mbappe could also miss their Champions League match
Kylian Mbappe is set to miss the Supercopa de Espana for Real Madrid after suffering a knee injury.
The Frenchman was not at training on Wednesday, with Madrid confirming he has suffered a sprain in his left knee.
Mbappe has been playing through discomfort in recent weeks before undergoing further tests, which revealed the full extent of the injury.
Though Madrid have not confirmed the length of his lay-off, media reports suggest he could be sidelined for around three weeks.
Los Blancos return to action after the winter break against Real Betis on January 4, before the Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Atletico Madrid.
Mbappe could also miss their Champions League match against his former side, Monaco, on January 20.
This season, the 27-year-old is the top scorer in LaLiga, with 18 goals, while he also has the most goal involvements (22) in the competition so far, having also racked up four assists.